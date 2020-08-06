CB Schools Foundation gears up for all-day child care program

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is gearing up to try to meet the child care needs of families whose children will be attending Council Bluffs Community Schools this fall.
The school district plans to start the school year in a hybrid phase in which students attend school in person on alternating days and take classes virtually on other school days. The model cuts the number of students in school buildings in half, providing opportunities for them to socially distance.
The foundation, which operates the Kids and Company before and after school program, hopes to meet the need by adding all-day child care, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director. Broadway United Methodist Church has agreed to be a host site for the all-day program.
Kids and Company has to be prepared to meet Iowa Department of Human Services requirements for the number of staff members for the student population, LaFerla said.
“We’re on a hiring blitz right now,” he said. “We’re hiring part-time, full-time … It’s always challenging to find child care workers, but I think right now it might be even more challenging.”
The foundation started planning for this earlier this summer, LaFerla said.
“Knowing the school district was developing three different plans for the school year, we started considering what child care would look like with each of these phases,” he said. “We approached churches and a couple of other spaces in the community we thought might be able to accommodate the need.”
Some did not respond, and others wanted to help but could not meet the requirements, LaFerla said. The program needs to operate from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is longer than most churches have staff on site.
“Our program is licensed by the DHS, so there’s a lot of criteria,” he said.
That includes a minimum amount of space per child, minimum number of restrooms and compliance with the fire code, LaFerla said. That limits the number of eligible facilities. The foundation also wants facilities with WiFi for students who want to work on their online schoolwork while they are there and facilities with both large and small rooms. Staff will help students find a quiet area where they can work on homework.
“Broadway has the fellowship hall next to four classrooms,” he said.
The foundation has also talked to Children’s Square USA about possibly using part of the Children’s Center on its campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, LaFerla said.
“If we identify there’s a greater need than we can meet at the church and we have the staff for it, we can go back to Children’s Square and talk about it,” he said.
The foundation contacted Children’s Square earlier this summer and toured some of its facilities, said Debbie Orduna, president and CEO of Children’s Square.
“Our goal was to help out in any way we could,” she said. “I think we would figure out a way. We’ve been working in close partnership with them and trying to determine the best thing for students.”
Children’s Square would have room for some of the students in its Children’s Center, Orduna said, but she wasn’t sure how many. Its Education Center probably would not be available for child care because of regular classes.
The all-day Kids and Company program will cost $24 per day. Some families may be eligible for reimbursement through the DHS, depending on household income. Parents who think they might need child care during the 2020-21 school year are encouraged to register online on the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation website, cbsf.org. The registration fee is $20 through Aug. 9 and $30 after. Processing takes several days.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!