CB Schools Foundation gears up for all-day child care program

Some did not respond, and others wanted to help but could not meet the requirements, LaFerla said. The program needs to operate from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is longer than most churches have staff on site.

“Our program is licensed by the DHS, so there’s a lot of criteria,” he said.

That includes a minimum amount of space per child, minimum number of restrooms and compliance with the fire code, LaFerla said. That limits the number of eligible facilities. The foundation also wants facilities with WiFi for students who want to work on their online schoolwork while they are there and facilities with both large and small rooms. Staff will help students find a quiet area where they can work on homework.

“Broadway has the fellowship hall next to four classrooms,” he said.

The foundation has also talked to Children’s Square USA about possibly using part of the Children’s Center on its campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, LaFerla said.

“If we identify there’s a greater need than we can meet at the church and we have the staff for it, we can go back to Children’s Square and talk about it,” he said.