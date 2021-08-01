Celebrating history: Heartland Christian School to celebrate 20th anniversary

The Board was going to take the top five bidders into a meeting room and have them bid against each other to determine who would be the buyer, Wilson said. He asked a board member before the meeting how many bids they had received, and he said none, at that point. Wilson gave him the envelope with the lowest bid.

Meanwhile, Carolyn Parton was waiting with a group of parents at Victory Fellowship to meet about the outcome of the auction and what to do next.

When the Board of Education reached the agenda item on selling the Lakeview building, they asked if anyone wanted to bid on it. Wilson reminded them that they had already submitted their bid. The board voted to reject the bid and then continued with the meeting.

He pulled Attorney Joe Thornton aside, who represented the school district at that time, and spoke to him in the hall. Wilson asked why Heartland’s bid had been rejected when there were no other bids, and he said they weren’t going to sell it for $50,000. Wilson asked what they would sell it for, and Thornton went in and met with the board briefly. He told Wilson they would accept $125,000.

“I didn’t have that much money, but I wasn’t going to let it go for that,” Wilson said, so he put in a bid for $125,000.