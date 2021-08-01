Celebrating history: Heartland Christian School to celebrate 20th anniversary

When Heartland Christian School begins its fall session on Aug. 19, it will be marking a major milestone: its 20th anniversary.
The school opened in fall 2001 after Loess Hills Christian School, directed by Gary Wilson, and Victory Christian School, operated by Carolyn Parton, merged.
“What God has shown us the last 20 years is, he’s taking care of us,” said Larry Gray, current executive director of Heartland Christian. “The story has been amazing, but it’s going to get more amazing.”
Loess Hills was operating in the former Full Gospel Academy building at North 28th Street and Avenue N. When there was a lapse in leadership, Wilson’s father, Duane, filled in. He had just retired as a truancy officer for Omaha Public Schools and was already certified to be a school administrator.
“The school needed him, and he said ‘yes,’” Gary Wilson said.
Gary Wilson took over as director at Loess Hills for the 1994-95 school year. At first, he continued his full-time job at the MidAmerican Energy plant south of Council Bluffs while directing the school. In January 1995, he left MidAmerican to focus full time on shepherding Loess Hills.
Gray, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri, moved to the area in 2000 to teach math and Bible classes at Victory Christian.
During the 2000-01 school year, both Loess Hills and Victory Christian were facing financial difficulties. After some discussions and a retreat at the former Camp Neyati, Loess Hills and Victory Christian agreed to merge.
“There was zero dissension — zero,” Wilson said. “It was just so God-honoring — the whole process was.”
The new school’s name was chosen with input from students at both schools, he said.
No one was laid off as a result of the merger, Wilson said. Some left, but the rest — including Gray at Victory Christian and the Wilsons’ daughter, Erin, who was teaching high school English at Loess Hills — were absorbed into Heartland.
“Heartland didn’t have preschool,” Gray said. “That stayed at the church.”
Parton decided she would rather work more closely with students, so Wilson became the director and she became secondary principal. Gray continued teaching math and Bible classes and also served as athletic director and basketball coach.
Heartland stayed in that facility for one year, then moved to a former veterinary clinic just north of the city on Old Lincoln Highway.
“That building wasn’t near big enough for us,” Gray said.
Wilson purchased two portable units from Lewis Central Community School District for $1 each, he said. However, it cost $6,000 to move each of them. Once they were in place, he put a hallway between them and hooked them together.
“We had a (two-year) lease and an option to buy out there. But when the auction for this building came up — oh, boy!” Wilson said during an interview at Heartland’s current location.
The former Lakeview Elementary School had been empty for a year, and the school district was going to dispose of it by taking bids and reviewing them at a Board of Education meeting, Wilson said.
“We came down and walked the building with (former Lewis Central operations director) Jeff Carper,” he said. “We walked the building two or three times.”
Wilson checked with the fire marshal to see whether the building had a working fire alarm system.
“He said this building should be knocked down, but we went ahead and bought it,” he said.
At the time, Wilson was attending the former Crossroads Church. He asked members to pray about the auction — and to pray that no one else would bid on the building.
Wilson and Parton had a strategy session about the auction.
“We had pledges from various people who would help us buy the building,” he said.
They prepared bids of $50,000, $75,000 and $100,000 and put each in a separate envelope. Wilson and the Rev. Lonnie Parton, pastor at Victory Fellowship Church, went to the Lewis Central Board meeting.
The Board was going to take the top five bidders into a meeting room and have them bid against each other to determine who would be the buyer, Wilson said. He asked a board member before the meeting how many bids they had received, and he said none, at that point. Wilson gave him the envelope with the lowest bid.
Meanwhile, Carolyn Parton was waiting with a group of parents at Victory Fellowship to meet about the outcome of the auction and what to do next.
When the Board of Education reached the agenda item on selling the Lakeview building, they asked if anyone wanted to bid on it. Wilson reminded them that they had already submitted their bid. The board voted to reject the bid and then continued with the meeting.
He pulled Attorney Joe Thornton aside, who represented the school district at that time, and spoke to him in the hall. Wilson asked why Heartland’s bid had been rejected when there were no other bids, and he said they weren’t going to sell it for $50,000. Wilson asked what they would sell it for, and Thornton went in and met with the board briefly. He told Wilson they would accept $125,000.
“I didn’t have that much money, but I wasn’t going to let it go for that,” Wilson said, so he put in a bid for $125,000.
One of the board members made a motion to accept Heartland Christian’s bid, and it passed unanimously. Wilson and Parton rushed to Victory Fellowship.
“They were all waiting for me to come in with this announcement, and I didn’t talk to anybody — I just went straight up to the podium and said ‘the Lord did this,’” Wilson said.
Concern about having to continue paying rent at the Lincoln Highway location was lifted when Heartland Family Service decided to rent that building for its therapeutic school, he said.
“The same month we moved out, they moved in,” he said.
So, after 1 ½ years on Old Lincoln Highway, Heartland moved into the former Lakeview School facility in February of 2004, Wilson said.
“We took a week off school,” said Erin (Wilson) Gray, who now teaches music and drama, as well as high school English.
An assortment of staff, students and parents quickly went into action patching and painting their not-so-new school building, Wilson said.
“It was unbelievable the lengths the kids and the parents went to to get us re-set up,” he said.
Unexpectedly, they found signs that the facility had been used for paintball battles. It turns out the Council Bluffs Police Department had used the vacant building for training, Wilson said.
“They would send somebody in, and he would hide; and then they would send a dog in to find him,” he said. “Then they would come in and shoot him with their paintball guns.”
Wilson didn’t find that out until one day when a SWAT team rushed into the building while he was in the office working late. They saw the light on and went in, which led to explanations from both parties.
The Lakeview building had been divided into sections, and there were different units — some gas, some electric — heating different ones, he said. The gas units had separate meters.
Surprisingly, the heating bills were not that high. What they — and Lewis Central officials -– didn’t realize was that Lewis Central was still being billed for gas used to heat a large portion of the building, Wilson said. Eventually, Lewis Central figured out what was happening and asked the gas company to bill Heartland for that meter, too.
“So Lewis Central paid the bill for about six months,” he said. “Then I got a bill for $10,000.”
Gray taught math and Bible classes at Heartland for 15 years, coached and was athletic director -– and married the Wilsons’ daughter — before Wilson retired in May 2016 and Gray succeeded him as director. He has enjoyed both phases of his career.
“I loved every moment of it,” Gray said.
The school has grown steadily, he said.
“We have grown every year since the first year,” he said.
From its founding in 2001 to the 2019-20 school year, the school grew from 85 students to 254. The COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in that, but Gray is hopeful that enrollment will rebound this year.
Along the way, there have been a few other milestones. In 2017, Heartland joined the Heart of Iowa School Tuition Organization –- one of 12 School Tuition Organizations in Iowa — which provides a mechanism for funneling tuition assistance to students at private schools. Member schools have to raise the money for the scholarships and submit it to the School Tuition Organization, which then screens applications and administers the program. The school decides how to distribute available funds among students who meet income guidelines.
STOs encourage contributions by offering a 65% state tax credit to donors. For example, a family in a 28% federal and 10% state income tax bracket that donated $10,000 to a charity would typically receive a federal tax deduction of $2,800 and a state tax deduction of $1,000 for a total tax savings of $3,800. However, the same family could donate $10,000 to an STO and get a $2,800 federal tax deduction and a state tax credit of $6,500 for a total tax savings of $9,300. That is divided up among the STOs, and participating schools get a certain percentage based on their enrollment. Donors can designate a school and, if desired, specify that once the school’s share of tax credits have been used, the money can go to a school that has not reached its limit.
Also important, the school has gone from a non-accredited school to one fully accredited from kindergarten through 12th grade. In 2019, the school received accreditation from Christian Schools International, one of six independent accrediting bodies recognized by the Iowa Department of Education. The school was already accredited for elementary, but it was the first time it had achieved that designation for grades 7-12.
Besides affirming the school’s academic quality, accreditation means the school is eligible for more grants, and its secondary students are eligible for more assistance with tuition, textbooks and transportation.
For more information on Heartland Christian School, visit the website at heartlandchristiancbia.org, email gray at lgray@heartlandchristiancbia.org or call 712-322-5817.