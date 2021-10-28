Children's Museum promotes effort to have 2 million read selected book

What could be better to spark an interest in reading among young listeners than a story about dragons?
That was the topic for the 16th annual Read for the Record, an annual campaign by Jumpstart to engage more than 2 million participants in reading the same book on the same day. The event aims to:
• Increase awareness about the critical importance and impact of early literacy
• Make high-quality children’s books accessible for all children
• Provide support for Jumpstart for Young Children’s work with early learners in underserved communities across the country
This year’s selection was “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon,” by Kat Zhang. The story is about students making dragons for a project at school. After several false starts, Amy finds that a design that includes several classmates as part of her dragon is just what she wanted.
On Thursday, Hillary Horner, director of education at the Omaha Children’s Museum, read the story to Jolene Miller’s preschool class at Bloomer Elementary School in Council Bluffs. It’s the sixth year the museum has sponsored participation in Read for the Record at metro-area schools.
The experience helps students with their listening skills, Miller said. After the reading, the children each received a copy of the book. That way, their parents can read it to them at home - and they can read it, as they develop their reading skills.
Bloomer Principal Kim Kazmierczak thought the book was a good choice.
“It’s a beautiful multicultural book, as well as showing an art project (in school),” she said.
The book has some good vocabulary words, as well as including children of different ethnic backgrounds, Horner said.
“Dragons are a good topic -- especially the week before Halloween,” she said.
Readers from the Children’s Museum visited Bloomer, College View, Franklin, Longfellow, Roosevelt and Rue Elementary Schools in Council Bluffs, as well as schools in Riverside Community School District and several others, Horner said.
“We estimate we’re going to get about 1,100 listeners today,” she said.
The book includes activities students can do at home, Horner said.
“They can make their own patchwork dragon to express themselves,” she said.
Said Kazmierczak, “That is so important to developing readers. Anytime we can spark some interest, that helps move them forward. Our kindergartners who went to preschool have a lot more vocabulary and are much better prepared to learn to read.”
Just listening helps students learn how stories have a beginning, middle and end, she said.