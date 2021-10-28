Children's Museum promotes effort to have 2 million read selected book

What could be better to spark an interest in reading among young listeners than a story about dragons?

That was the topic for the 16th annual Read for the Record, an annual campaign by Jumpstart to engage more than 2 million participants in reading the same book on the same day. The event aims to:

• Increase awareness about the critical importance and impact of early literacy

• Make high-quality children’s books accessible for all children

• Provide support for Jumpstart for Young Children’s work with early learners in underserved communities across the country

This year’s selection was “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon,” by Kat Zhang. The story is about students making dragons for a project at school. After several false starts, Amy finds that a design that includes several classmates as part of her dragon is just what she wanted.

On Thursday, Hillary Horner, director of education at the Omaha Children’s Museum, read the story to Jolene Miller’s preschool class at Bloomer Elementary School in Council Bluffs. It’s the sixth year the museum has sponsored participation in Read for the Record at metro-area schools.