City, school election on Tuesday

The city and school board election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Council Bluffs City Council race, four candidates — health care professional Lindsey Danielsen, retired firefighter and electrician Steve Gorman, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson — are vying for two spots on the council.

In the Council Bluffs School Board race, those vying for the three spots on the Council Bluffs School Board include Cynthia Daniels, 52, a registered nurse at CHI Health Mercy Hospital; Robin McDaniel, 55, a contractor for Veterans Health Administration with a background in accounting; Lauren Myers, 27, a victim advocate; Patrick Peters, 30, a software developer at Gallup and cybersecurity graduate student at UNO; and Jared Tripp, 38, a liability insurance claims professional.