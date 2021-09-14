Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs area chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel plans to resume meetings in September.

The group, which is comprised of any retired person who has been an employee in any of our nation’s schools or in public libraries, has not met since November of 2019, due to the pandemic. The group usually meets the third Wednesday of September, October, November, March and April. Members of the executive board have met three times during the summer planning for the coming year’s meetings.

Meetings usually end around 2 p.m. Current members will be notified through emails. If you are not notified or if you have never been a member, you should contact Darlene at 712-323-0539 to learn more about the group.

Dues of $20 must be paid no later than the date of the September meeting. Current members will be terminated after that date if dues are not paid.