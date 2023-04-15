About 30 people — mostly faculty and staff members — participated in Iowa Western Community College’s first Campus Conversation meeting Thursday at the college’s main campus in Council Bluffs.

Plans are in the works for listening sessions at the college’s satellite locations and perhaps more, said Vivian Kvam, facilitator of the session along with Machaela Clark. The two are co-founders and co-owners of Tandem Works, a local strategic planning firm.

“We’ll hit every single campus the college has, and we may even have some off campus somewhere,” Kvam said.

She began by asking attendees to write down answers to the following three questions:

What do you love about Iowa Western Community College?

How do you view the college?

What do you think the college is best known for?

Respondents said they like their co-workers, and the campus is “gorgeous.” One said she thinks of the college as distant, presumably because it is on the edge of the city. A few people said they thought the college was best known for radio station KIWR-The River, while another said the strong athletic program.

Next, Kvam asked participants to think of things they think the college should start and write each idea down on a sticky note. She encouraged participants to think outside the box and express their ideas, even if they seemed crazy.

“What would be just awesome if the college would do it?” she asked.

Here’s a sampling of people’s suggestions (some combined with related comments):

Start

More Spanish-speaking faculty, staff and recruiters

More money for professional development (including for adjuncts)

More internal internships for students

Cafeteria food to go

Better communication between divisions

Improve pay for faculty and staff

More dorm oversight

Then, Kvam asked participants to follow the same procedure with things they think the college should stop.

Stop

Offering programs that do not lead to employment

Cutting diverse elective courses

Changing tuition rates after students register

Athletics over academics

Letting students move in before financial aid or payment arrives

Late registration

Finally, she asked people to write down things the college is currently doing that they think should be continued.

Continue

Improving curricula

Investing in growing programs

Assisting small businesses

Building partnerships in community

Drug testing athletes

Offering great benefits

Clark said she was a little bit disappointed in the turnout.

“I would have liked to have about 50,” she said.

Another disappointment was that no students attended the session.

“We kind of expected there wouldn’t be many students,” Clark said.

Tandem Works is surveying students electronically, she said.

Future Campus Conversations will include the following:

Tuesday, May 16 — 7:30 a.m., Clarinda Campus, 923 E. Washington St., Clarinda

Tuesday, May 16 — 11:15 a.m., Shenandoah Campus, 1001 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Time TBD, Atlantic Campus, 705 Walnut St., Atlantic

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Time TBD, Shelby County Center, 1901 Hawkeye Ave. Suite 102, Harlan

Thursday, Aug. 24 — 5 p.m., Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

A session for Spanish-speaking people will also be scheduled.