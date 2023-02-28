Today is Community College Day on the Hill, and officials from Iowa’s 15 community colleges will be meeting with legislators to lobby for their top priorities, as will Community Colleges for Iowa, which represents the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees and the Iowa Association of Community College Presidents.

The day will include an event in the Capitol Rotunda this morning showcasing the variety of opportunities provided by the colleges that benefit the state’s economy and communities. There will be interactive demonstrations of some of the programs, such as commercial driving, welding and aviation, according to a press release from Community Colleges for Iowa.

“Iowa’s community colleges are critical to Iowa’s economic success and future,” said Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “They are the epicenter of job training programs, apprenticeships, internships and local workforce development efforts and a major economic driver for their respective communities and regions.

“Here in Council Bluffs, we are fortunate to be the home of Iowa Western Community College,” Kamp said. “Their community-based approach allows them to be practical and nimble in curriculum development that best represents and serves the needs of the southwest Iowa community. Without the resources and tools IWCC provides, we would not be able to meet the needs of our members and local businesses as they work tirelessly to identify and train the workforce of tomorrow.”

“Community colleges are vital to the state’s workforce systems,” said Emily Shields, executive director of Community Colleges for Iowa. “We educate a large portion of the state who stay in Iowa, and we also provide a variety of specific workforce training programs to individuals and companies.”

In 2019-20, Iowa’s community colleges trained 4,662 employees with 197 businesses, according to a page on CC for Iowa’s website.

According to its website, the organization’s legislative priorities include the following:

Invest in Community College student success

Increase State General Aid by an amount that keeps up with rising costs and keeps tuition costs low while maintaining the high quality of Iowa Community College programs.

Provide funding to programs that keep tuition affordable like the Last Dollar Scholarship and the Gap Tuition Assistance Program.

Provide flexibility and specific funding to assist students in a variety of programs with other needs such as books, materials, housing, food and childcare that many need to successfully complete.

Address the state’s workforce needs and support businesses

Increase funding and continue to improve dedicated workforce training programs to keep up with demand from businesses.

Support the continued success of Iowa’s concurrent enrollment systems through changes that support Career and Technical Education programs and expand access to more rural and marginalized communities.

Support continued expansion of the College and Career Transition Counselor initiative statewide, including underserved rural areas, by excluding it from the cap on shared operational functions.

Encourage and support partnerships with four-year institutions for transfer pipelines that serve parts of the state lacking in higher education options.

Ensure Iowa’s Community Colleges can continue to offer Iowans high-quality education efficiently and effectively

Maintain strong local decision-making to connect programs to local community needs.

Change and eliminate policies that create unnecessary regulatory burdens to enhance operational efficiency.

Support to continue to build use of outcomes and other statewide data to impact policy and practice.

“Most of our priorities are funding related, so they will come in appropriations bills that have not yet been introduced,” Shields said. “We are having great conversations with legislators in both parties and both chambers, and there is a lot of interest in our proposals, so we are very hopeful.”

The state’s first two-year junior college was founded in Mason City in 1918, and credit enrollment in community colleges has increased greatly over the years. In the past year, 118,000 students have taken more than 1.5 million credit hours. In addition, many adults of all ages have taken noncredit training classes.

Minority enrollment continues to increase with a record high of 24.3% recorded in the last academic year and more than 17,000 credit awards were successfully achieved by students; and 15.7% of students continuing their education at a four-year school after receiving an award.

Iowa Western was founded in 1966 but had no permanent home for several years. It rented community education space in Atlantic, Harlan, Shenandoah and Woodbine and leased space at Clarinda College for 10 years. Space was also rented at 321 16th Ave. for administrative offices, graphic arts, a tool and die shop and welding; automotive mechanics and farm equipment maintenance were housed at 25 Fourth St.; electronic technology set up a lab and classrooms at 3 N. Eighth St; business and health occupations were located at a Mercy Hospital facility at 225 Harmony St.; aviation mechanics was set up at 1004 First Ave.; computer and data processing were placed at the Educational Media Center at the old Treynor missile based; arts and sciences classes were taught in the evenings at Abraham Lincoln High School; and Clarinda College shared dormitory space, the Edith Lisle Library and Opitz Hall with the new college.

Officials looked at a missile base near Treynor, sites near downtown Council Bluffs and a state experimental fruit farm northeast of its eventual campus before deciding to locate the campus where many buildings have since been constructed. They inquired about temporarily leasing space at Union Pacific Railroad’s U.S. Postal terminal but were turned down.

Iowa Western Community College had an economic impact of $176.3 million on its service area during the 2019-20 fiscal year and generated a return on investment for students and taxpayers, according to a study released by Emsi Burning Glass, Iowa Western and the Community Colleges of Iowa.

The total impact — which includes spending of $33.8 million for college operations, $2.1 million for construction, $11.6 million by students and $128.9 million by alumni — supported 2,798 jobs in the college’s seven-county territory, or one out of every 32 jobs, according to the study.

“The results of this economic impact study truly highlighted the value of community colleges across the state,” Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said when the study was released. “Looking at the regional data for Southwest Iowa, our college is a key contributor to the economic engine of all of the communities that we serve. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing quality educational opportunities for residents throughout southwest Iowa.”

The study’s economic impact numbers do not include spending generated by special events, such as the NJCAA National Wrestling Championships the college has hosted for seven years, performances at the Arts Center, concerts promoted by KIWR-FM “The River” and held at the Westfair amphitheater or a Rural Community College Alliance conference Iowa Western hosted that drew more than 150 presidents and staff, among other things. Those events also have an impact, according to college officials.

Students gained a return of $6.70 in future earnings for every dollar spent on their education at Iowa Western, according to the study. After earning their associates degrees from IWCC, students will see an additional $8,300 per year compared to those with a high school diploma in Iowa.

As far as taxpayers are concerned, for every $1 of public money spent investing in the college, taxpayers will gain $1.70 in added tax revenue and public sector savings.

The results from this joint report demonstrate Iowa Western’s attractiveness as an investment for students with higher rates of return than alternative investment opportunities, the study concluded. Similarly, the college expands the state economy and creates a wide range of positive social benefits that accrue to taxpayers and society in general within Iowa.