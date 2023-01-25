Concrete progress: Council Bluffs Schools awards bid for paving work

Council Bluffs Community School District is going to take care of a substantial amount of concrete work this summer.

The district’s Board of Education on Tuesday approved a bid of $571,352.50 from Carley Construction of Council Bluffs for concrete repairs at College View Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools.

While it’s a substantial amount of money, the bid was the lowest of five on the work and almost $200,000 lower than the next-lowest one. It’s also more than $300,000 lower than HGM Associates’ original estimate of $890,240.

The district asked HGM & Associates to review all concrete in the district and make recommendations for the areas in greatest need of attention for a summer 2023 project, according to board materials. The architectural firm found areas at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools, Wilson Middle School and College View Elementary School that engineers consider mostly urgently in need of repair. HGM advised putting the projects together to make the job big enough to attract bids from large contractors.

Carley’s bid included $223,095 for the work at Abraham Lincoln, where new pavement will be installed for the driveway that goes to and across the back of the building and the sidewalk by the tennis courts. Repairs will be made to a variety of pavement joints and patches.

The company tabbed the work at College View at $200,217.50. That project will include repaving the main driveway and some sidewalks and repairing bad spots in the parking lot.

Carley penned in $99,570 for the work at Thomas Jefferson, which will include repaving the east sidewalk and the small parking lot at the southeast corner of the main building and repairing multiple patches in the main parking lot.

The work at Wilson was calculated at $48,470. That will cover repaving the driveway between the school building and tennis courts/athletic field.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a bid of $203,906 from Rasmussen Mechanical of Council Bluffs to replace a failed air conditioning compressor with an energy recovery ventilator at Rue Elementary School. Rasmussen’s bid was the lowest of three received.

• Approved a bid of $29,265 from Rasmussen to replace a freezer condenser at the nutrition warehouse. It was the lowest of two bids received.

• Approved a resolution to request $3,034,513 of modified supplemental funding for the at-risk and dropout prevention program for the 2023-24 school year. The state will pay 75% of the cost, and the rest will come from local taxes. However, this is not expected to require an increase in the cash reserve levy rate.