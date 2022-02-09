Contract awarded for Council Bluffs Early Learning Center site grading

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract Tuesday for grading and site prep at the future site of the Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G.

The contract was awarded to Leick Construction of Glenwood, which submitted a bid of $297,800 -- the lowest of four and the closest to the engineer’s estimate of $286,000.

The property is the former site of the Tinley Building, which was torn down in 2020. A house that was located at 619 N. Ninth St. was torn down last month, according to Jared Olson of HGM Associates, who gave a presentation on the project at the Board meeting Tuesday.

The work will include clearing and grubbing existing trees and bushes and over-excavation below footings to ensure rubble is removed and subgrade is compacted, Olson said.

The company will need to add fill dirt to 3 feet above existing grade to allow surcharge prior to the building project, he said. The site will have to be raised above the 100-year flood elevation.

Depending on the weather, the work should be finished by the end of March, Olson said.

School district officials hope to award a contract for construction of the Early Learning Center by mid-April, according to Chris LaFerla, president of the Board of Education and executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, which is raising money for the facility.

“We hope to begin construction in May or June and open in August 2023,” he said.

