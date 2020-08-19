Contract awarded for Lewis Central High School addition

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract to Ronco Construction Monday for construction of an addition to Lewis Central High School that will house an auditorium and additional facilities for the school’s career-technical program.
Ronco submitted a bid of $15,393,000 — the lowest of seven the school district received — which included all alternates. The highest bid was $16,689,000.
“Of the seven bids, all of them came in under our projection,” which was $17,068,301, said Kelley Rosburg of BVH Architecture.
“I am very pleased with where the bids came in on these projects,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “As stewards of public dollars, I always maintain a serious commitment to our stated budgets, and with the bids for these projects coming in so low, it greatly helps our efforts.”
After bids were received on July 28, the design team created a list of questions regarding the completeness of their bid, according to board materials. The team, along with Randy Portrey, operations director, met with Ronco on Aug. 10 to go through the questions. Company representatives answered the questions to their satisfaction.
Rosburg said she thinks the contractor will be able to start on the project in September. Construction is expected to take about two years.
The addition, which will attach to the high school commons area, will feature a 33,775-square-foot auditorium with seats for 1,100. The auditorium will be equipped with an acoustical shell for the orchestra, mezzanine and makeup room. The addition will also house a large multipurpose room that could be used as a black box theater, meeting room or classroom(s); scene shop; wood shop; and storage areas.
“The expanded opportunities these facilities will bring to our current and future students are innumerable,” Knost said. “A very large percentage of the Lewis Central student body is involved in the arts, and the number of young people interested in career and technical education continues to grow. Our goal is to help students find success and thrive in the world, and our ability to do so multiplies significantly when students can focus on their individual passions.”
The CTE portion of the addition will be about 11,775 square feet. A maintenance garage will be located under the mezzanine.
In other business, the board approved having Piper Sandler serve as underwriter and placement agent for the bonds to be issued on the project and Dorsey & Whitney as disclosure counsel. The board scheduled a public hearing on the issuance of the bonds for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
