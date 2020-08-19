Contract awarded for Lewis Central High School addition

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract to Ronco Construction Monday for construction of an addition to Lewis Central High School that will house an auditorium and additional facilities for the school’s career-technical program.

Ronco submitted a bid of $15,393,000 — the lowest of seven the school district received — which included all alternates. The highest bid was $16,689,000.

“Of the seven bids, all of them came in under our projection,” which was $17,068,301, said Kelley Rosburg of BVH Architecture.

“I am very pleased with where the bids came in on these projects,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “As stewards of public dollars, I always maintain a serious commitment to our stated budgets, and with the bids for these projects coming in so low, it greatly helps our efforts.”

After bids were received on July 28, the design team created a list of questions regarding the completeness of their bid, according to board materials. The team, along with Randy Portrey, operations director, met with Ronco on Aug. 10 to go through the questions. Company representatives answered the questions to their satisfaction.