Contract awarded for work on Abraham Lincoln Auditorium

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved a bid of $705,500 for remodeling work at the Abraham Lincoln High School Auditorium.

The bid by D.R. Anderson of Omaha was the lowest of four received.

The Board of Education gave a green light to the project during its meeting on Dec. 14 and approved payment of $98,200 to BVH Architects for their design work during its Jan. 25 meeting. BVH estimated the project would cost a total of just over $1 million.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she felt there was nothing in the hall to draw attention to the auditorium entrance, and the curtains were “old and falling apart.”

The facelift will take place during summer break. Doors to the auditorium will be replaced, and the entrance in the school hallway will be set off with a contrasting dark ceiling and wood slats on the wall, where holders for event posters will be mounted. Display cases across the hall will be outfitted with new lighting and a tackable back wall to offer more display options.

Inside the auditorium, wood slats will flank the stage on both sides, walls will be repainted, acoustical panels will be added and carpet and curtains will be replaced. In addition, theatrical rigging and lighting will be upgraded, water damage to the ceiling will be repaired and a screen and projector will be installed.

Other costs include: equipment, $284,991.29; other soft costs, $59,392; and contingencies, $70,500, for a total project cost of $1,148,083.30. Funding will come from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.

