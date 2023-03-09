Despite its broad scope, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to restructure state government may not have a big impact on Iowa School for the Deaf, its leader said Wednesday.

“From everything that’s been said to me and that I’ve read — and I’ve read a lot — I do not anticipate that the services we provide to our students will change,” said John Cool, interim superintendent at ISD. “There’s going to be some changes behind the scenes. I don’t anticipate any changes on a daily basis.”

The bill, which would consolidate the executive branch’s 37 departments into 16, passed the Iowa Senate Tuesday, but the House is not expected to vote on it until next week.

Because the legislation would take ISD out of the hands of the Board of Regents and put it under the control of the Department of Education, some people in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community worried that it would be a prelude to closing the school. But there doesn’t seem to be any movement afoot in Des Moines to close ISD, according to Cool.

“I’ve talked to the Department of Education, the governor’s office, the Board of Regents, and that’s not even on the table,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with Education Director Ann Lebo and Deputy Director Mark Ford. They’re assuring me that they don’t see any changes to the schools. The superintendent will autonomously operate the special schools.”

Lebo has resigned effective March 14, but Gov. Reynolds has named Chad Aldis as her replacement.

A growing number of students are looking to ISD for their education, Cool said.

“ISD’s population continues to increase,” he said.

ISD’s student population plummeted to 68 in 2021 — in the midst of the pandemic — but has rebounded dramatically, Cool said. The school started the 2022-23 school year with 92 students and has now reached 100.

“One reason I think this is happening is school districts are finding it increasingly difficult to find teachers of the deaf,” he said. “Schools are finding it very difficult to find interpreters, too.”

The only college in the state that has a program for teachers of the deaf is Scott County Community College, Cool said.

“They turn out a very small number, and that’s not enough,” he said.

A program at Augustana University in neighboring Sioux Falls, South Dakota has closed.

Only a few of the larger school districts in the state — such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo — offer programs especially for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, Cool said. Decorah used to have one but has discontinued it. Des Moines has dropped early childhood instruction from its program.

ISD has an outreach assessment team that serves children beginning at age 3. Director Tina Caloud has done 30 assessments this school year, Cool said.

“We are getting referrals as a result of students meeting our outreach director,” he said.

ISD offers benefits beyond instruction for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, Cool said. He can see the effects when they transfer to ISD from a conventional school.

“In the mainstream, they were isolated and couldn’t participate in things,” he said. “Here, they can participate in things and you can see them just light up. Social-emotional learning is a key to academic performance and here they have an opportunity (to thrive) in the social-emotional learning.”