Council Bluffs Ambassadors celebrate Lewis Central High School's national recognition

The Council Bluffs Ambassadors celebrated Lewis Central High School’s recognition as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School with a ribbon cutting in the high school gym. School faculty and staff who attended the event wore blue T-shirts emblazoned with the National Blue Ribbon School insignia.
The school’s designation as an Exemplary High Performing Blue Ribbon School was announced on Sept. 21 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. School officials will travel to Washington, D.C. for a two-day awards ceremony on Nov. 4-5 to accept a plaque and flag.
In a brief ceremony before the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh congratulated Lewis Central High School faculty and staff for earning the honor.
Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, also offered his compliments.
“Kudos to you for all the work you’re doing, and kudos to you for what you’re doing with our most important resource — our children,” he said. “You also have some amazing facility improvements going on.”
Good schools and good school facilities help the city attract new residents and new businesses, Kamp said.
“The amenities you all are providing are so, so important,” he said. “So thank you for that, too. Thank you for all you do for our community and all you will continue to do for our community.”
Superintendent Eric Knost thanked the Ambassadors for recognizing the school for the award and congratulated the LCHS faculty.
“I’ve been involved with Blue Ribbon schools before, so I know it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “We can’t even apply until we’re recognized by our own state that we are among the best in the state. There’s no doubt about it: Excellence doesn’t happen in schools without you that are on the frontlines. Without you connecting with kids the way you do and doing what you do, it doesn’t happen.”
Board member Amie Adkins also talked to the staff. She said she is a 1995 graduate of Lewis Central and a second-generation LC grad.
“I’ve never been so grateful to the school as I am when you’re … taking care of my kids when they’re not under my wing,” she said. “I’ve also done your job – a long time ago — and every day I am grateful for all of you who are working hour after hour … I’m bursting with pride.”
Principal Joel Beyenhof asked those who were alumni to stand, and almost half of the faculty stood up.
“There’s only 25 high schools in Iowa that have been Blue Ribbon Schools,” he said. “In southwest Iowa, it depends on where you draw the line. If you draw it at I-80, we’re the only one. If not, Harlan has been one.”
Beyenhof mentioned some of the ways Lewis Central’s excellence had been measured.
Lewis Central High School’s graduation rate improved from 83.6% in 2011 to 96% in 2019 and 97.8% in 2020. It has reached an eight-year average of 94%. The school’s daily attendance averaged 95% from the 2015-16 through the 2019-20 school year.
The school has worked to help students focus on what happens after graduation, too. Its Fast Forward! Initiative set a goal of 95% or more of its graduates having plans to enter a four-year college, two-year college, vocational school, trade school, apprenticeship or branch of the military. Evidence of the program’s success was seen in a recent graduating class:
Graduating class size: 236
Enrolled in a four-year college or university: 34%
Enrolled in a community college: 41%
Enrolled in a career-technical training program: 8%
Found employment: 9%
Joined the military or other public service: 8%
Other: 0%
The LCHS Class of 2021 earned 1,669 postsecondary credits, with a total of 136 students garnering an average of 12 credits. The school’s five-year average is, 75% of graduates have earned three or more college credits before graduating, and more than 40% have graduated with a semester’s worth of credits or more.