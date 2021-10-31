Council Bluffs Ambassadors celebrate Lewis Central High School's national recognition

Superintendent Eric Knost thanked the Ambassadors for recognizing the school for the award and congratulated the LCHS faculty.

“I’ve been involved with Blue Ribbon schools before, so I know it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “We can’t even apply until we’re recognized by our own state that we are among the best in the state. There’s no doubt about it: Excellence doesn’t happen in schools without you that are on the frontlines. Without you connecting with kids the way you do and doing what you do, it doesn’t happen.”

Board member Amie Adkins also talked to the staff. She said she is a 1995 graduate of Lewis Central and a second-generation LC grad.

“I’ve never been so grateful to the school as I am when you’re … taking care of my kids when they’re not under my wing,” she said. “I’ve also done your job – a long time ago — and every day I am grateful for all of you who are working hour after hour … I’m bursting with pride.”

Principal Joel Beyenhof asked those who were alumni to stand, and almost half of the faculty stood up.