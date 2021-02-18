Council Bluffs Community School District parents, staff sound off on school issues

Board member John Minshall said he had been told that a student got the information as a high school sophomore and it “went over his head.”

“As a senior, he wishes he would have known what to do,” he said.

Students currently receive information about the programs as freshmen, but parents might not know about them unless their children share the information with them.

One parent thought the Early College Academy should be expanded to include more students. There is currently not funding available to do that, Vorthmann said. It would probably require hiring more staff and expanding the district’s agreement with the college, he said.

Another parent wondered if parents could place their children in the program by paying a fee. He said he wasn’t sure. The state pays most of the cost for the high school students to take college courses, so the school district might not be permitted to collect a fee for that.

“We want to keep it a competitive program, and we want our students to be successful,” he said.

Secondary grading

One respondent asked whether high school grades were being inflated to help students graduate.