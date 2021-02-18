Council Bluffs Community School District parents, staff sound off on school issues

Coronavirus, communication, bullying and career and technical education were among the topics raised during a virtual town hall meeting held by Council Bluffs Community School District Tuesday night.
The session was held to discuss the results of a recent online survey, collect more input and answer questions. Most district administrators and all but one of the board of education members participated or listened.
There were 556 people who responded to the survey, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during the town hall. Of those, 80% were parents and 20% were staff members. Two hundred nine respondents shared 409 thoughts or ideas, 378 people gave 8,761 ratings of the thoughts, and 357 participants “explored” thoughts, he said.
Coronavirus
Keeping children safe from the coronavirus was one concern parents expressed.
“How do I know my child will be safe when he comes back from virtual (learning)?,” one parent asked.
Many school employees have now been vaccinated, and the district still has mitigation protocols in place, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. About 700 staff members have received at least their first shot of vaccine, and others who want to be vaccinated will probably get theirs by March 1, she said.
“We feel our schools are safe — that we have put in place” good mitigation protocols, she said.
The district has now had some experience with those measures, board President Chris LaFerla said.
“Going into the school year, there were a lot of unknowns,” he said. “I think we all have learned that masks are very effective in slowing the spread of the virus.”
Communication
A couple parents said communication between teachers and parents needs to be better — especially when a child is failing a class.
The district does ask teachers to work with parents when a student is failing, said Julie Smith, chief of secondary education. In addition, advisement teachers are asked to encourage parents to check PowerSchool to see how their children are doing.
“There’s a lack of understanding of how parents can check that,” board member Troy Arthur said.
During transition years — when students move from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school — parents need to learn what the expectations are and how to monitor their children’s progress on PowerSchool, Murillo said.
“In sixth grade, advisement teachers become important,” she said.
Parents can check with their child’s advisement teacher on how their child is doing so they don’t have to ask each individual teacher, Murillo said.
Social-emotional needs
To help with students’ social-emotional health, parents who responded to the survey suggested, “Teach compassion for others,” as well as having smaller classes and more counselors, behavior consultants and therapists in schools.
Another participant said school officials should pay attention to students who are being bullied and be more proactive about bullying.
The school district began trauma-informed school training in 2019 and has continued to have staff trained in it. The idea is to understand that traumatic experiences students have had outside the classroom may affect how they feel, learn and behave at school.
The district is working on a multi-tiered system of supports, said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.
Career-technical education
Some parents asked about education in the trades and perhaps aren’t aware of the district’s TradeWorks Academy, Arthur said. In the past two years, the district has renovated trades areas at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High School, redesigned the programs and updated equipment, thanks to the Rassekh Foundation, Iowa West Foundation and private donors.
Both high schools now have two-year TradeWorks programs that offer foundational coursework in five skilled trades: mechanics, construction, HVAC/refrigeration and plumbing, electrical systems and fabrication and welding. Students have the opportunity to earn their first industry credential from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. A welding apprenticeship will be introduced this fall, Vorthmann said.
The classes align with corresponding courses at Iowa Western Community College, so students who begin TradeWorks classes their freshman year in high school can continue learning a skilled trade at the college during their junior and senior years and earn a college credential.
The TradeWorks Academy is one of a group of what the district calls Plus One Pathways — because they can provide a way for students to earn both a high school diploma and a second credential by the time they graduate without paying for college. Another is the Early College Academy, where students spend their junior and senior years at Iowa Western and earn an associate degree in arts and sciences or career and technical fields and a high school diploma simultaneously. They can continue to participate in activities at their home high school. Admission to the Early College Academy is competitive and is limited to 50 students.
The district’s Certificate Advancement program offers Plus One Pathways in culinary arts, health sciences and early childhood education. Options include a registered apprenticeship to become a certified nursing assistant.
The district also offers an opportunity for students to complete their first year of college through its College Credit Acceleration program. Options include concurrent enrollment and Advanced Placement courses at the high school and Iowa Western.
One parent felt that information on the district’s Plus One Pathways should be more readily accessible to parents so they know what opportunities are available for their children. Plus One Pathways are a group of programs that prepare students for a career or for further training at Iowa Western Community College, industry apprenticeships, etc.
Board member John Minshall said he had been told that a student got the information as a high school sophomore and it “went over his head.”
“As a senior, he wishes he would have known what to do,” he said.
Students currently receive information about the programs as freshmen, but parents might not know about them unless their children share the information with them.
One parent thought the Early College Academy should be expanded to include more students. There is currently not funding available to do that, Vorthmann said. It would probably require hiring more staff and expanding the district’s agreement with the college, he said.
Another parent wondered if parents could place their children in the program by paying a fee. He said he wasn’t sure. The state pays most of the cost for the high school students to take college courses, so the school district might not be permitted to collect a fee for that.
“We want to keep it a competitive program, and we want our students to be successful,” he said.
Secondary grading
One respondent asked whether high school grades were being inflated to help students graduate.
Secondary grades are based on an equal-interval scale, Vorthmann said. There is an equal span of points for each grade, which is 20% to 24%.
Students are expected to finish class work, even if it is late, Vorthmann said in response to another question. However, points are deducted for late work.
“We don’t want any student to be off the hook for learning material,” he said.
Facility problems
Although the district has renovated nearly all of its facilities — Wilson Middle School is currently being renovated — some problems remain, according to survey respondents. There are still roofs and windows that leak and ceiling tiles with mold. Others said gym, drop-off and parking space are inadequate (depending on the school).
The district had sections of roof replaced at Thomas Jefferson last year and at the Tucker College and Career Center in 2019. Minor repairs were made at Longfellow and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Part of the roof at Wilson will be replaced as part of the renovation project, and additional areas will need to be replaced in the next two to five years, according to a district official.
Four of the buildings singled out for inadequate parking are landlocked, so little can be done to expand the lots, Vorthmann said.
The school district will hold another virtual town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 2. The link will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.