Council Bluffs Community School District sets goals for 2021-24

Council Bluffs Community School District has updated its strategic goals with new targets built on its longstanding priorities.
The new targets were detailed during a presentation at the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she was “pretty excited” about the strategic goals.
“I think we have refined the goals we rolled out in 2019,” she said.
The new plan continues the priorities of the district’s previous strategic goals, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said in the presentation. Specific targets have been set within each goal area:
1. Improve academic achievement
Target 1.1: By 2024, 80% of students will score in the average, high average or high band in math and reading on the Measures of Academic Progress assessment.
Target 1.2: By 2024, 60% of students will achieve their individual growth targets in math and reading on the MAP assessment.
Target 1.3: By 2024, 100% of students will demonstrate growth as measured by the MAP math and reading.
2. Guarantee each graduate is future ready
Target 2.1: 60% of seniors in the class of 2022 will earn a high school diploma and a second credential.
Target 2.2: 80% of seniors in the class of 2023 will earn a high school diploma and a second credential.
Target 2.3: 100% of seniors in the class of 2024 will earn a high school diploma and a second credential.
3. Improve and maintain learning facilities
Target 3.1: All buildings with identified HVAC system upgrade needs will be updated with the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.
Target 3.2: All classrooms will be equipped with updated technology through the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.
Target 3.3: All classrooms with identified needs will be updated with classroom furniture that allows flexibility and enhances the safety of the instructional environment through the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.
Target 3.4: Projects in the approved Facility Master Plan will be completed as prioritized to maintain the investment in high-quality learning facilities. “Use of ESSER funding will allow the district to move up the timeline on these projects,” said Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson, who presented the section on facilities.
Target 3.5: An Early Learning Center will be opened to provide universal access to preschool in the Council Bluffs Schools.
4. Ensure each student is supported and connected.
These will be measured using the Panorama Survey, said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, who presented this section of the plan.
Target 4.1: 80% of students will report a positive self-perception of social and emotional competencies.
Target 4.2: 80% of students will have an average daily attendance of 95%.
Target 4.3: 85% of students will report that they like school. “We are at 80%, so in the next three years, we want to get to 85%,” Hamilton said.
Target 4.4: 100% of students will report that they have at least one caring adult at their school.
Target 4.5: Office referrals will decline by 10%. “They’ve been going down the last two years,” but there has been less in-person instructional time during that period, too, Hamilton said.
Target 4.6: 75% of secondary students will participate in extra/co-curricular activities.
Board President Chris LaFerla said he thought it was “very important” for each student to have at least one caring adult at their school.
“Are there proactive ways working with teachers and staff to see who doesn’t have a caring adult?” he asked.
Administrators can ask staff if they are aware of students who do not have a relationship with a caring adult in their school, Hamilton said.
“We haven’t asked that before, so this is new,” he said.
“How do we get good, quality feedback?” board member Troy Arthur asked.
Hamilton said the district has been using the Panorama Survey, but not all families and staff members have been engaged in the process.
“I think we need to do better in engaging them,” he said.