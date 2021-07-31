Council Bluffs Community School District sets goals for 2021-24

These will be measured using the Panorama Survey, said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, who presented this section of the plan.

Target 4.1: 80% of students will report a positive self-perception of social and emotional competencies.

Target 4.2: 80% of students will have an average daily attendance of 95%.

Target 4.3: 85% of students will report that they like school. “We are at 80%, so in the next three years, we want to get to 85%,” Hamilton said.

Target 4.4: 100% of students will report that they have at least one caring adult at their school.

Target 4.5: Office referrals will decline by 10%. “They’ve been going down the last two years,” but there has been less in-person instructional time during that period, too, Hamilton said.

Target 4.6: 75% of secondary students will participate in extra/co-curricular activities.

Board President Chris LaFerla said he thought it was “very important” for each student to have at least one caring adult at their school.

“Are there proactive ways working with teachers and staff to see who doesn’t have a caring adult?” he asked.