Council Bluffs Community Schools preschoolers proving quick learners

Children who attend Council Bluffs Community School District preschool showed substantial growth on a recent assessment.

Yes, just like other students in the school district, preschoolers are assessed every fall, winter and spring. However, unlike other students, they do not have to do a written or online test. The district uses the Gold Preschool Assessment, which is aligned to the Iowa Early Learning Standards, Tracy Mathews, chief of schools for preK-5, said during a presentation to the Board of Education Tuesday.

“This is an observation-based assessment, so teachers observe how students are doing compared to the Widely Held Expectations,” she said. “It’s not a pencil-paper-type assessment.”

Assessments are done in November, February and May, Mathews said. Areas include social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive, literacy and mathematics.

“Our curriculum is based on 4-year-olds,” Mathews said. “We just modify those for 3-year-olds. It’s really targeted instruction in these areas, and it’s a lot of repeated exposure — an opportunity they may not have with the rest of their life.”

Teachers have 38 indicators they look for in each area, she said. Below is just a small sampling:

The social-emotional assessment involves observing things like whether a child can look at a situation in different ways, take care of their personal belongings, accept delayed gratification, etc.

Physical evaluation is based on whether a child demonstrates large motor skills, such as throwing or kicking a ball, having good balance and showing good hand-to-eye coordination, as well as fine motor skills like holding scissors correctly, grasping a pencil or stringing beads.

Language assessment is based on a child’s receptive and expressive skills — listening to others and understanding what they mean, talking about past experiences, telling stories and engaging in conversation.

Cognitive assessment is based on a child’s ability to focus on a task and stay focused when it becomes difficult, think symbolically and use drawings to illustrate something.

Literacy is evaluated by observing whether a child can write their name, match words that start with the same sound, remember letter names and tell which words rhyme.

Mathematical abilities should include the ability to count to 20, count objects, understand higher and lower numbers and identify shapes and attributes. For example, students might be asked to sort toys by color, size or shape.

Last month’s assessment found that, on average, preschoolers had improved from November to February, Mathews said. She displayed bar graphs that showed the percentage of students who met or exceeded Widely Held Expectations.

From fall to winter, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding Widely Held Expectations increased from 58% to 86% for social-emotional, from 63% to 94% for physical, from 61% to 85% in language, from 59% to 88% in cognitive, from 60% to 85% in literacy, and from 46% to 80% in math, a chart presented by Mathews showed.

“You can see we’ve just had great increases in all areas,” she said. “We are seeing these nice, steady increases every year, from fall to winter to spring.”

Mathews’ graphs showed that the percentage of students meeting or exceeding Widely Held Expectations rose each time the assessment was done — not only this winter, but during the previous four years.

Progress was most impressive from fall to winter, with increases ranging from 14 to 39 percentage points across the six areas. Improvement from winter to spring ranged from 5 to 19 percentage points. There was no assessment in spring 2020 because schools were closed due to the pandemic.

When it came to kindergarten readiness, Bluffs students improved more from fall to winter than the state average, Mathews pointed out. In every area, Bluffs students were below the state average in the fall and surpassed the state average by winter.

In social-emotional learning, 42% of Bluffs students were assessed at or above benchmarks in the fall, trailing the state average of 50%, a graph showed. However, by winter, 80% of Bluffs students were at or above that mark, topping the state average of 79%.

In the physical area, 45% of Bluffs students were considered at or above benchmarks in the fall — far behind the state average of 63%. By winter, 92% of Bluffs students were at or above that threshold, surpassing the state average of 89%.

In language, 41% of Bluffs students measured at or above benchmarks in the fall, behind the state average of 48%. By winter, local students had reached 76%, edging above the state average of 75%.

In cognitive, 34% of local students were assessed at or above benchmarks in the fall, lagging behind the state average of 44%. By winter, the percentage had stretched to 81%, topping the state average of 78%.

In literacy, only 23% of Bluffs students met benchmarks in the fall, behind the modest state average of 31%. By winter, 70% of local students had reached or surpassed benchmarks, while the state average was 68%.

In math, only 21% of Bluffs students were at or above benchmarks in the fall, and the state average was only 24%. By winter, 67% of local students met or exceeded benchmarks, topping the state average of 61%.

Play provides natural opportunities for children to learn, Mathews said.

“The teachers are really skilled at incorporating skills into play,” she said.

When parents, physicians or teachers are concerned about the development of a child, the child is referred to Green Hills Area Education Agency for evaluation, Mathews said. Children up to age 3 may work with a specialist at Green Hills, while children ages 3-5 are usually referred to a preschool support program.

This year, numbers are up in the preschool program — not only from last year but from pre-pandemic levels, Mathews said.

“We are very pleased our enrollment has recovered from the pandemic,” she said.

