Council Bluffs Community Schools students rack up more credentials

More Council Bluffs Community School District students than ever are earning additional credentials while attending high school.

In the Class of 2022, 73% graduated with a high school diploma and a second credential, according to Tracy Mathews, chief academic officer, who presented a report to the Board of Education Tuesday. That far exceeded the district’s goal of having 60% graduate with a second credential by 2022.

It’s a substantial increase from the Class of 2021, in which 63% graduated with a high school diploma and a second credential. That surpassed the district’s goal of having 50% graduate with both by 2021.

Below is a breakdown on how many 2022 graduates earned each of the following credentials:

• Early College Academy (associate degree) — 25

• Certificate Advancement program (NCA/Culinary/IT) — 36

• TradeWorks at IWCC (certificate/diploma) — 31

• College Credit Acceleration (24+ credits) — 80

• TradeWorks Academy NCCER credential — 91

• National Career Readiness Certificate — 251

• Transition Alliance Workplace Credential — 23

• JROTC Leadership Credential — 1

• Seal of Biliteracy — 1

Superintendent Vickie Murillo was very pleased with the students’ achievements.

“It has been so rewarding to see our students take advantage of the variety of Diploma Plus One pathways and credential opportunities,” she said. “We know this can be a game-changing experience for students — especially those who may not have otherwise pursued a career pathway if they would not have been given the exposure or experience while in high school.”

With enrollment up in Diploma Plus One pathways, officials are expecting even more members of the Class of 2023 to earn second credentials. There are currently 882 students enrolled in the programs — 84 more than last fall, Mathews said. The enrollment numbers break down as follows:

• Early College Academy (associate degree) — 49

• Early Childhood Education (diploma) — 28

• Culinary Arts (food technician certificate) — 32

• IT (computer programming certificate) — 39

• Health Science – (Nurse Aide certificate) — 75

• TradeWorks at IWCC (certificate or diploma) — 114

• TradeWorks Academy (NCCER/OSHA credential) — 410

• College Credit Acceleration (24+ credits) — 135

“We are proud to make it possible for students to earn their associate degree, diploma or certificate at no cost to them or their families,” Murillo said. “We are fortunate to have Iowa Western in our community to help make so many of these opportunities available to our students. We are eager to develop additional pathways and second credential options so we can meet the interests of our students and the workforce needs of our community.”