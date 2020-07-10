Council Bluffs Community Schools students to head back to school buildings on Aug. 24

Council Bluffs Community School District plans to have students back in school when classes resume this fall, according to an update released Friday.

As of Friday, the district planned to begin the fall term under either its On-Site Learning Plan or its Hybrid Learning Plan, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in a message to parents and families. Both plans involve students and staff being in the classroom. The district plans to make another announcement regarding the fall learning plan on Aug. 1.

The district has two plans to ultimately choose from. Under the on-site plan, staff and students would report to school buildings on a daily basis. With the hybrid plan, about half of the students would go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the other half would attend on Wednesdays and Fridays, participating in classes virtually on the days they are off site. On Mondays -- a shortened school day because of professional development held in the afternoon -- all students would participate remotely.

The Remote Learning Plan, which would only include virtual classes, would be reserved for temporary spikes in COVID-19 or otherwise unsuitable local conditions. However, unlike during the school closure last spring, attendance would be taken and schoolwork would be required and graded.