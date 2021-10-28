Council Bluffs Community Schools to offer early notification incentive again

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a plan Tuesday to offer certified employees a $1,250 incentive to provide early notice of their intent to resign or retire before the 2022-23 school year.

“We do this every year, and this is just for everybody who knows they’re leaving or retiring so we know about it sooner and can start recruiting early in the year,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

The incentive is for qualified teachers, administrators and nurses who have worked for the district for at least three years. They must complete the school year before the separation begins.

Employees who are currently receiving long-term disability benefits are not eligible. Any employee who is terminated by the district is not eligible and will have to repay the incentive, if they are terminated after they have received it.

Employees will be notified about the incentive at least 15 days before the deadline. Employees with approved Early Notification Incentive applications submitted before Jan. 14, 2022 will receive the incentive payment on the next normally scheduled payday after board approval of the resignation or retirement.

The district has budgeted $15,000 for the incentive program, which would fund incentives for 12 employees. Usually, the district receives six to 10 applications. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

