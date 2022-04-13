Council Bluffs Community Schools to reduce district's property tax levy

Taxpayers who reside in Council Bluffs Community School District will be glad to know that the district’s property tax levy will decline for the 2022-23 year.

The levy will drop from $16.99 to $16.25 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, according to figures presented by Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The Iowa Legislature approved allowable growth of 2.5% for the coming school year, he said. Funding targeted for specific programs will increase by $522,638, mainly due to a $540,741 boost in special education funding.

However, because enrollment in the district dropped by almost 200 students last fall, the district will receive $184,412 less in non-categorical funds. Money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund will help offset increases in general fund expenditures, Wilson said.

“Since COVID hit, we have seen a drop in enrollment,” he said. “I think all the urban districts have seen a drop.”

Overall, the district will have a net funding increase of $338,226.

Among expected increases in expenditures are the following:

• Wages and benefits, $820,000

• Health Insurance, $400,000

• Transportation, $513,000

• Utilities, $90,000

• Property/liability insurance, about $85,000

The decrease in the levy is the result of growth in the district’s tax base and a reduction in spending authority resulting from the drop in enrollment.

In spite of the growth in the tax base and decline in student population, the school district still lags behind others in taxable property valuation per student, Wilson said.

“We are the lowest property tax value per student in the area,” he said.

In other business, the board approved payment of retention incentives to 32 certified staff not covered by the Governor’s Retention Bonus Initiative, including counselors, teacher leaders and other specialists.

“The Council Bluffs School District paid 672 certified staff members under the retention plan and believes all certified positions are valuable and should be recognized as such,” board materials stated. “Therefore, our district paid an additional 32 certified positions from the unobligated general fund which were omitted from the state certified list to retain these valuable positions and maintain staff morale.”

The cost for the 32 additional bonuses is $34,448, according to board materials.

