Council Bluffs Community School District will roll out a half-dozen new high school courses this fall to provide pathways into more career areas.

Introduction of the classes was approved by the Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.

Slated to be added are the following:

Medical Terminology (CE) — This one-semester course for juniors and seniors focuses on the language of health care and commonly used medical terms. Includes a four-hour job shadowing experience and four-hour community service project. The course is offered at Iowa Western Community College by the Continuing Education Department.

CPR/First Aid in the Workplace (CE) — This one-semester course at IWCC for juniors and seniors gives students hands-on instruction in lifesaving techniques for various emergency situations.

Principles of Biomedical Science — This one-semester Project Lead the Way course is open to high school students in grades nine through 12 and is offered at both high school buildings. Students explore concepts of biology and medicine as they learn the roles of different medical professionals. They will face various scenarios, including investigating a crime scene, diagnosing a patient and proposing treatment, tracking and containing an outbreak at a hospital, stabilizing a patient during an emergency and collaborating with others to design solutions to local and global medical problems.

Human Body Systems — This one-semester course at IWCC for juniors and seniors allows students to experience real-world scenarios and cases to see medicine in action as they diagnose and provide treatment and rehabilitation to patients at an outpatient center, keep clients safe and healthy on adventure medicine trips in remote locations, work in a research center to design laboratory investigations to explore development and aging and design interactive elements to bring patient perspectives to an immersive science exhibit. Students build organs and tissues on a skeletal model, use data acquisition software to monitor body functions and take on the roles of biomedical professionals to solve problems.

Aviation Science (CE) — This one-semester course at IWCC for seniors trains students on small unmanned aircraft and prepares them to take the FAA Part 107 test to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate from the FAA. It also provides an introduction to aviation meteorology, charts and airspace.

Soar into High School Academy — This summer course is designed to help students successfully transition from eighth to ninth grade. Students will have an opportunity to engage with math and English Language Arts to prepare for the academic expectations of ninth grade, develop understanding and confidence with math/ELA concepts and connect with and establish positive relationships with high school staff while becoming familiar with the school.

In other business, the board did the following:

Scheduled a public hearing on the 2023-24 school budget for April 11.

Approved the purchase of K-5 English Language Arts instructional materials at a cost of $244,133.32 as part of the district’s regular curriculum replacement cycle.

Approved a contract with Educational Solutions Northwest for professional development and instructional services for the Soar into High School Academy at a cost of $66,300. Funding will come from Title I School Improvement funds.

Approved a contract with Educational Solutions Northwest for professional development and instructional services for Middle School Math Camp at a cost of $39,300, with funding coming from ESSER/ARP money.

Approved a contract with Cox Business for leased Lit Fiber service for the Scott Data Center at a cost of $162,360, with money coming from the Technology Department’s operating budget. The district maintains a circuit between Abraham Lincoln High School and the Scott Data Center in Omaha for backup and disaster recovery. The contract for data transport between these sites expired. The only bid for this service was the Cox bid for $2,706 per month for five years. However, the district will use the E-Rate program administered by the Universal Service Administrative Co. on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission, resulting in a discounted rate of $270.60 per month. The E-Rate program helps ensure that schools and libraries can obtain internet access at affordable rates.

Approved the purchase of Ruckus wireless access points, fiber optic cable and fast connectors from SmartWave Technologies and the purchase of Cat 6E cable from Computer Cable Connection at a cost of $343,364.84. SmartWave submitted the lowest of six bids on the access points and the only bid on the fiber cable. Computer Cable Connection submitted the lower of two bids on the Cat 6E cabling.

Approved a contract with Cox Business for dark fiber service for the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center at an E-Rate discounted cost of $53.80 per month for seven years.

Approved consulting agreements with Deb Goodman and Rhonda Leffler on CTE and TAG curriculum development for one year, extending an arrangement that has been in place for five years.