Council Bluffs driver dies in school bus crash

A Council Bluffs man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a First Student school bus this morning.

Omaha Police said James A. McCoy, 59, died from injuries suffered in the crash at 6:54 a.m. at Abbott Drive and East Locust Street in the Omaha and Carter Lake area.

The department said McCoy was northbound in a 2005 Acura on Abbott Drive, while Kevin Downing, 43, of Council Bluffs, was driving the bus westbound on East Locust Street. Police said witnesses told them the bus ran the light and hit the Acura. There were no students on the bus.

Abbott Drive was closed until about 10 a.m. A detour for airport traffic was in place during the incident, police said. An investigation into the crash continues.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to Ben Porath, location manager for First Student's Council Bluffs operations. He said he could not comment while the investigation is in progress.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.