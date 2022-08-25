Council Bluffs' expanded summer school options draw more students

Council Bluffs Community School District expanded its summer learning opportunities this year, and students took advantage of it.

“We were able to add to our programming, which is always exciting,” Chief Academic Officer Tracy Mathews said during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The district introduced a Middle School Math Camp and added sessions to its Middle School Camp Summer Explore, Permit Practice Camp, and Freshman LYFT programs.

Elementary Camp Summer Explore is a six-week program for qualifying students entering first through fifth grades. This summer, 200 students consistently attended – up from a little over 150 last year – according to information presented by Carly Gates, assistant director of teacher and learner supports.

Fifth-graders had an opportunity to do an entrepreneurial project in collaboration with TS Bank as a two-week elective, she said. Thirty students, divided into small groups, used produce from Creek Top Gardens to create their own salsa and worked with TS Bank to learn how they could make a business out of selling it.

Forty students attended the new Middle School Math Camp for incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students. The camp met Tuesday through Friday mornings for two weeks.

“We’re really excited to see this carried over into our instruction this year,” Gates said.

The district held three two-week sessions of its Middle School Camp Summer Explore this year instead of the usual two three-week sessions. The popular program is based at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha and also included trips to Bellevue’s Fontenelle Forest, Council Bluffs Water Works, Nebraska Game & Parks and Lauritzen Gardens.

Teachers focused on social-emotional learning, and a showcase open to parents and community members was held at the end of each session. A combined 235 students attended, up from 179 last year.

The district’s Permit Practice Camp, a Transition Alliance Program opportunity, was increased from one to two sessions this year. The camp is offered in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Workforce Development and State Farm-Greg Duncan. Thirty-three students earned their permits.

The district held three sessions of its freshman transition program, Leveraging Youth on the Freshman Team, at each high school, Gates said. Students visited Iowa Western Community College, TS Bank, Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy and The Hub for career exploration activities. A total of 138 students completed the program, up from 100 last year.

High School Credit Recovery program met mornings from June 1 to June 24 at Thomas Jefferson High School. Students earned almost 150 credits, down from 200 last year. Eight additional students were able to graduate at the end of the program.

The Extended School Year program was available to students with special needs at all levels. Students are those who meet the criteria as evaluated by their IEP teams. The emphasis is on individual goals in math, reading, employability and social skills. Instruction is provided through small-group and one-on-one learning.

There were 129 preschool through fifth-grade students who participated in the elementary program and 90 who attended at the secondary level. Elementary students had the opportunity to participate in art classes at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

“The (elementary program) had a great group this summer,” said Lori Durand, director of special education.

Secondary students had an opportunity to apply learning in real-life experiences at Planet Fitness, Goodwill, CHI Health Mercy, VODEC and AmeriServe.

The district’s summer programming is an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and is also sponsored by 21st Century Community Learning Centers. This summer and next summer, the district is also able to use remaining Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.