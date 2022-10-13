Council Bluffs firefighters visit schools to teach students all about fire safety

Council Bluffs firefighters visited Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday to teach students about fire safety.

The stop at Roosevelt was one of more than a dozen visits firefighters make to local schools in October in connection with Fire Prevention Week, said Capt. Dan Roberts, public education coordinator for the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

“We try to go to every elementary school in the city — public or private,” he said.

Firefighter Jordan Pettit spoke to students in kindergarten through third grade in the gymnasium to start the lesson.

“School is one of our safest places we can be,” Pettit told students. “We’ve got teachers walking around, we’ve got smoke detectors and we’ve got sprinklers. It’s very important you have smoke detectors in your house.”

It’s also important to check the batteries periodically to make sure they are still working, he said.

Families should have a fire escape plan and a safe place to meet outside away from the house, Pettit said. As the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme states, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

“We want you to know how to get out of your house the fastest and safest way,” he said. “Everyone needs to know where to go.”

The front door is the fastest way, if you can get to it safely, he said.

Pettit went over what students should do if they are in their bedrooms and the smoke detector goes off.

Use the back of your hand, which is more sensitive, to see if the door feels hot, he said. If not, slowly open the door and check the hall for smoke and fire. If there is no fire, use the hallway to get to the nearest door. If there is smoke, crawl, since smoke rises.

If the door is hot, have a second escape route you can use, Pettit said. If your bedroom is on the ground floor, you should learn how to open your window and climb out. If it is on the second or third floor, stay inside by the window and yell for help. Cover your face (with part of your shirt or other fabric) to keep from breathing too much smoke.

“We want to make sure everybody’s out of the house,” he said. “And once you’re out of the house, we want you to stay out.”

If there are other people or pets still in the house, tell firefighters so they can rescue them, Pettit said.

Then Firefighter Zack Sadler put on the boots, suit, gloves, helmet, mask and oxygen tank firefighters wear to enter a burning house and walked around the room. Although a firefighter might look kind of scary with his mask and gear on, he’s there to help, Pettit said.

Next, kindergartners and first-graders got to meet Gibson, an Accelerant Detection Canine, and Roberts, his handler.

Meanwhile, second- and third-grade students went outside and divided into several groups. While one group looked at a fire truck and went through the cab under the supervision of Capt. Curtis McKeon, another group learned about a thermal imaging camera from Firefighter Chuck Jones and another group heard from Engineer Nate Geier, who usually drives one of the trucks, about equipment on the truck.

Finally, second-graders participated in a “Stay Low and Go” exercise in the department’s Safety House — a converted camper-trailer.