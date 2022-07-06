Council Bluffs high school officials review activities participation data

Extracurricular/co-curricular activities in the Council Bluffs Community School District exploded last year as COVID-19 cases tapered off and restrictions were eased.

“Last year, we had 49 21st Century clubs,” Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, told the Board of Education last week, referring to after-school clubs supported by 21st Century grants.

At Abraham Lincoln High School, activities funded by a 21st Century grant accounted for the biggest increase in participation, with student numbers leaping by 283.33% from the 2020-21 school year, according to a chart presented by Activities Director Jeff Novotny. Participants numbered 460, surpassing not only the 2020-21 total of 120 but those of the three previous school years, which hit a high of 381 in 2017-18.

Among traditional activities, drama participation showed both short- and long-term growth, increasing by 125% from 2020-21 to 2021-22 and 38.46% from 2017-18 to 2021-22. A few others grew from 2020-21 to 2021-22, but still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. For example, the number of cheerleaders increased from 11 to 16, but that was down from 12 in 2019-20 and 28 in 2018-19.

Overall, participation in non-athletic activities last year totaled 1,120 students, up 312 (38.61%) from 2020-21 and up 73 (6.97%) from the 2017-18 school year.

Participation in fall athletics was boosted by a bump in football rosters, which hit a total of 84 — up 18 (27.27%) from the 2020-21 school year and 13 (18.31%) from 2017-18. Overall, participation in fall sports included 183 students, up 23 (14.38%) from 2020-21 and 24 (15.09%) from 2017-18.

Winter athletics gained strength from wrestling, where the addition of girls wrestling brought in seven more students and the boys team increased by five to 28. However, there was still an overall drop in winter athletics participation of two students (1.78%) from the previous year and 10 (8.33%) from the 2017-18 school year.

Spring athletics showed the most growth, with soccer players kicking the numbers over the moon. Girls soccer soared by 25 players (75.76%) from the 2020-21 school year to 2021-22 and 27 players (87.09%) from 2017-18 to 2021-22. Boys participation jumped by 17 (51.21%) from 2020-21 to 2021-22 and 16 (43.24%) from 2017-18 to this past year. Overall, participation in spring athletics exploded from 202 to 246 students (21.78%) from the previous year and 214 to 246 students (14.95%) from the 2017-18 school year.

Summer athletics enrolled fewer students than the other seasons but still showed growth in participation. A total of 53 players stepped to the plate for baseball, up two players (1.96%) from 2020-21 and four players (8.16%) from the 2017-18 school year. Softball slated 41 players — the same as the previous year but up 13 (46.43%) from 2017-18. Overall, 94 students participated in summer athletics, up two (2.17%) from the previous year and up 17 (22.07%) from the 2017-18 school year.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s 21st Century grant clubs also grew from the previous year, according to data presented by Activities Director Luke Peterson. The assortment of activities funded by the grant had a total of 421 participants during the 2021-22 school year — up 21 students from 2020-21 but a long way from the 773 students who participated in 2017-18.

The school had 104 students who plugged into the new esports program, getting it charged up for its first year.

The vocal program had 146 participants — down 20 from the 2020-21 school year but 24 voices stronger than its 2017-18 total. The speech team had 22 members — up four from 2020-21 but short of the 30 students on board in 2017-18. The number of students participating on the AF JROTC drill and rifle teams increased from 18 in 2020-21 to 21 in the 2021-22 school year, continuing an upward trend since the 2017-18 total of 12.

Participation in several programs — journalism, orchestra and a few others — has trailed off in recent years.

Overall participation in athletics was up for all three seasons.

Although the total number of football players was down from 65 to 61 from the 2020-21 school year, participation in volleyball spiked — so to speak — to a total of 58 players. That’s up 30 (107%) from 2020-21 and 25 (75%) from 2018-19. A surge in freshmen and JV members should bode well for the program’s next season. Overall, participation in fall sports was up from 137 to 151 students, a 10% increase, with another 18 players needed to match the 2018-19 school year.

Basketball drove the rise in participation in winter athletics. Boys basketball scored an increase of 10 players (62.5%) since the previous year, growing from 16 to 26 students, though falling short of the 39 students who participated in 2018-19. The girls basketball roster grew from 10 to 15 players, an increase of 50% but still a ways short of the 26 who played in 2018-19. Wrestlers muscled their way to a 36-player roster, up four (12.5%) from 2020-21 and up 15 players (71.4%) from the 2018-19 season. Overall, participation in winter athletics was up 23 students (29.8%) from 2020-21 but 15 (13%) short of 2018-19.

Spring athletics drew the most students, with boys track & field leading the way. The team had 52 members, up 13 (33.3%) from the 2020-21 school year and 11 (26.8%) from 2018-19. Girls track & field had 27 participants, up seven students (35%) from the previous year but slightly below the 33 team members it had in 2018-19. Boys soccer had 39, up five (14.7%) from the previous year but down slightly from 45 in 2018-19. The girls soccer team also had 39 players, up 11 (39.2%) from 2020-21 but just short of the 43 it had in 2018-19. The girls tennis team numbered 21, up five (31.2%) from the previous year but just shy of the 24 players it had in 2018-19. Overall, 194 students participated in spring athletics, up 38 (24.3%) from 2020-21 but a little over a dozen short of the 2018-19 number.

Baseball knocked it out of the park in summer athletics participation. The program fielded 51 players, up 5 (10.8%) from 2020-21 and up a whopping 27 students (112%) from the 2018-19 school year. Overall, summer athletics participation was over the top with 84 participants, up two from 2020-21 and up 39 from the 2018-19 season.