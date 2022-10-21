Council Bluffs, Lewis Central Schools see increase in certified enrollment

Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts saw an uptick in their enrollment this fall — Council Bluffs for the first time since before the pandemic.

Council Bluffs’ certified enrollment is 8,705.72 students, an increase of 17.65 students under the state’s weighted enrollment system.

Certified enrollment, tallied in October each year and reviewed by the Iowa Department of Education, reflects extra weight given to students who need more services. It is this number that is used by the state to calculate how much aid each district will receive the following school year. That’s why a drop in certified enrollment can send school officials scrambling to find savings and/or more revenue.

Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo was glad to see the increase.

“I am pleased to see our enrollment stabilize and begin to increase again after experiencing the pandemic-related declines also felt by many other school districts across Iowa and throughout the country,” she said.

Open enrollment still takes a big bite out of Council Bluffs’ enrollment. This year, 302 students open-enrolled into the district, while 720 open-enrolled out. That makes for a net loss of 418 students, although the Iowa Department of Education may adjust those numbers.

Lewis Central’s resident budget enrollment is 2,655.6 students, up 28.46 from last year, according to a chart from the district.

However, the district has 622.4 students open-enrolled in — a substantial number but short of the 645.3 it had last year. With the number open-enrolling out down by only four students, the district’s net gain through open enrollment was 302.4, down 18.9 from last year’s 321.3. That reduces the district’s overall gain to 9.6 students.

The state does not compensate districts for students open-enrolled in, but the student’s home district is required to reimburse the receiving district for the student’s tuition.

Council Bluffs’ enrollment plummeted by 237.3 in 2020 and 196.7 in 2021, so this year’s increase is only the beginning of a comeback. What’s encouraging about the district’s growth, though, is that it is partly because of increases in preschool and kindergarten students, meaning it has gained students who may be in the system for many years to come.

Lewis Central’s enrollment fell by 16.2 in 2020 but reversed that with a gain of 18.6 in 2021.

How much additional state aid the districts receive next year depends on how much growth in funding the Iowa Legislature and governor approve next spring.