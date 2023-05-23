Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches on select dates this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children will have to enter the facility and eat on site. There will be no drive-up service because of USDA regulations.

Council Bluffs Community School District

Meal sites will be open on weekdays from June 5 through July 28 except on July 3-4. The Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club and Council Bluffs Public Library will also be closed on June 19.

Meal sites and hours will be as follows:

Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club — 8 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children’s Square — 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Council Bluffs Public Library — lunch only, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Council Bluffs YMCA — breakfast only, 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Edison Elementary — 8:30 to 9 a.m. (July 10-28 only), 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (June and July)

Franklin Elementary — 8:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hoover Elementary — 8:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary — 8:30 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon

Thomas Jefferson High School — 8:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closed enrolled sites and camps

Henry Doorly Zoo — Middle School Summer Explore Program, June 5-28; Breakfast 8:15 to 8:30 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson High School — High School and Permit Camp Enrichment Program, May 30-June 2; Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Franklin and Hoover Elementary Schools — Kids & Co. Summer Enrichment, July 31-Aug. 11; Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Federal income eligibility guidelines per household size are as follows:

Household of 1: $25,142 per year or $967 biweekly

Household of 2: $33,874 per year or 1,303 biweekly

Household of 3: $42,606 per year or 1,639 biweekly

Household of 4: $51,338 per year or 1,975 biweekly

(For each additional person, add $8,732 per year or $336 biweekly.)

Lewis Central Community School District

Meals will be offered on weekdays from June 12 through Aug. 11, except on July 3-5, at Kreft Primary School, 3206 Renner Drive.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. inside the cafeteria.

Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, DC 20250-9410; or

2. Fax:

833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or

3. Email:

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement:

“It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”