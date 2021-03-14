Council Bluffs preschoolers showing good growth

Preschoolers in Council Bluffs Community Schools are showing “tremendous” growth, a school official said Tuesday.
Tracy Mathews, director of preschool programming, presented Preschool Gold Assessment results to the school district’s board of education during its meeting.
Preschoolers do not take tests, like older students, but are assessed through ongoing observations and conversations with parents, she said. The Gold Assessment includes 38 research-based objectives in six key development areas: social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive, literacy and math. Data are recorded at checkpoints in November, February and May each year.
A lot of growth could be seen between the fall and winter checkpoints of the current school year, 2020-21. Last fall, 61% of the students met or exceeded what is considered Widely Held Expectations in the social-emotional area, according to a chart Mathews displayed during her presentation. By winter, that had jumped to 85%.
In physical development, 71% of the students met or exceeded Widely Held Expectations in the fall, which climbed to 92% this winter.
In language, 62% of students met or exceeded expectations last fall, and 86% did this winter.
In the cognitive area, 60% met or exceeded expectations last fall, and 88% did this winter.
In literacy, 60% hit or surpassed expectations last fall, and 83% met or exceeded them this winter.
In math, 48% met or exceeded expectations last fall, and 81% did this winter.
As far as kindergarten readiness, Council Bluffs students consistently scored lower than the state average at the fall checkpoint, according to another chart. However, by the winter checkpoint, Council Bluffs students scored slightly better than the state average in cognitive development (about 80%), matched the state average in language (about 78%), very nearly matched it in math (about 60%) and trailed the state average by just a few percentage points in the social-emotional (61%), physical (85%) and literacy (65%) areas.
Council Bluffs students showed better growth in kindergarten readiness than the state average in every category from fall 2020 to winter 2021. Council Bluffs’ growth rate was more than 10 percentage points better than the state average in cognitive (37%), language (47%) and physical (36%) development. It was 8 percentage points better in literacy (47%), 5 points better in social-emotional (37%) and 4 points better in math (42%).
“We are really proud to see tremendous overall growth,” Mathews said.
The preschool program includes focused professional development for teachers, Mathews said.
“They are constantly in the feedback loop,” she said.
The district has worked for two years to align preschool math curriculum with the state benchmarks, Mathews said. Last year, the district implemented new math curriculum.
“We are still a little bit lower in that area,” she said. “We are also serving at-risk students, and that is not the model at every preschool.”
The COVID-19 pandemic affected preschool enrollment for preschool, just as it did K-12 enrollment, Mathews said.
“We had almost 100 parents withdraw after they were accepted,” she said.
The school district’s voluntary preschool program currently serves 374 4-year-olds and 92 3-year-olds in 32 district classrooms. That is down from 400 4-year-olds and 130 3-year-olds last year. However, current kindergarten enrollment does not leave room for more preschool programs.
Classes include 22 full-day, three half-day, four integrated and three specialized classes. Two community partners — the Sheryl K. Johnson Childhood Development Center at St. Albert Catholic School and the Charles E. Lakin YMCA – provide preschool in a total of three classrooms for the district.
Preschool funding comes from the following:
• Iowa’s Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (4-year-old programs funded at 0.5 of the per-pupil rate for K-12)
• Head Start (50 student slots at three sites: Bloomer, Edison and Franklin Elementary Schools; must have household income of 100% of federal poverty level, be homeless or be foster care provider to qualify)
• Shared Visions (Roosevelt and Rue Elementary Schools; at least 80% of students must come from households with income of no more than 130% of the poverty level). The program’s five-year Shared Visions grant was renewed last year, Mathews said.
• The Iowa West Foundation
• The federal Title 1 program
• Special Education
• Parent tuition payments