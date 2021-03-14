Council Bluffs preschoolers showing good growth

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are constantly in the feedback loop,” she said.

The district has worked for two years to align preschool math curriculum with the state benchmarks, Mathews said. Last year, the district implemented new math curriculum.

“We are still a little bit lower in that area,” she said. “We are also serving at-risk students, and that is not the model at every preschool.”

The COVID-19 pandemic affected preschool enrollment for preschool, just as it did K-12 enrollment, Mathews said.

“We had almost 100 parents withdraw after they were accepted,” she said.

The school district’s voluntary preschool program currently serves 374 4-year-olds and 92 3-year-olds in 32 district classrooms. That is down from 400 4-year-olds and 130 3-year-olds last year. However, current kindergarten enrollment does not leave room for more preschool programs.

Classes include 22 full-day, three half-day, four integrated and three specialized classes. Two community partners — the Sheryl K. Johnson Childhood Development Center at St. Albert Catholic School and the Charles E. Lakin YMCA – provide preschool in a total of three classrooms for the district.

Preschool funding comes from the following: