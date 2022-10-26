Council Bluffs principal one of three in metro honored by Lozier Foundation

A Council Bluffs principal has been named a Metro Area Lozier Foundation Outstanding Principal.

Janine Crain, principal at Edison Elementary School in Council Bluffs, was one of three metro-area principals honored, according to an announcement from the foundation. The other two were Ron Oltman of Birchcrest Elementary School in Bellevue, Nebraska and MeLitta Wilson of Minne Lusa Elementary School in Omaha.

To qualify for the Lozier Foundation award, principals must lead an elementary school with 50% or more students qualifying for free and reduced lunch and demonstrate significant growth in the Measures of Academic Progress assessment for reading or math from fall 2021 to spring 2022.

Principals were nominated for the award by educators in their school or district.

Council Bluffs Community School District officials are proud to celebrate Crain being recognized.

“This award is a testament to the focus Mrs. Crain and her entire staff has on helping students achieve at their fullest potential,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in a press release from the school district. “She is a strategic leader who involves her teachers in decision-making and has a passion for students and their success. We are proud Mrs. Crain and the Council Bluffs Community School District are among those being honored by the Lozier Foundation.”

The significant academic growth of Edison students during the 2021-22 school year was a highlight of Crain’s nomination, the press release stated. Kindergartners and fourth-grade students demonstrated their proficiency on the MAP assessment under the guidance of highly effective teams of teachers and Crain’s leadership. The 69 kindergarten students grew in math from 71% proficient in the fall to 87% proficient in the spring. In English/language arts, the 62 fourth grade students increased in proficiency from 64% in the fall to 76% in the spring.

According to Crain, she sets goals to ensure that she spends time in every classroom every day observing instruction, interacting with students or modeling best practices and identifying and making recommendations to reduce obstacles to our success with students. She values teacher input and ownership in the development and implementation of the staff’s School Improvement Plan and during professional learning sessions that are closely aligned to the plan.

“I’m proud of Mrs. Crain’s leadership,” Chief of Elementary Schools Mark Schuldt said. “She puts all students first and provides clarity and support to all teachers so they can meet the needs of all students.”

“Janine is an extremely reflective leader who consistently strives for continuous improvement,” Chief Academic Officer Tracy Mathews said. “She understands the importance of being in the classrooms in order to observe teaching and provide high quality feedback.”

Before she became principal at Edison in the fall of 2019, Crain served as a teacher at Rue Elementary from 2004 to 2014, a mentor teacher as part of the district’s Teacher Leadership Program and principal at Crescent Elementary. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the College of Saint Mary and holds Master of Education degrees from both Peru State College (curriculum and instruction) and Doane University (educational leadership).

Edison Elementary serves 430 students in preschool through fifth grade. Approximately 18% of the students receive special education services and 11% are supported with English Language Learner support.

The Lozier Foundation is a nonprofit family foundation founded by Allan and Dianne Lozier. The foundation’s focus is education, social services and issues involving women and children, with an emphasis on the inner city and underrepresented populations.