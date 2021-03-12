Council Bluffs principals receive coaching, support

“In secondary, all my principals are in the 60s (percent) or low 70s,” Smith said.

During coaching, the two ask principals whether the feedback they give teachers is showing up in classroom instruction, she said.

Principals also observe classes at each other’s schools and share their observations with each other, Smith said.

Schuldt also talked about how important it is for principals to create a positive school climate.

“A positive climate, you’re going to have people that want to do better work – people that do better work.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and everything principals have had to adjust to, the two coaches and the principals still have meetings — only now they’re usually virtual, Schuldt said.

“Principals understand why that’s important — that people do better when they collaborate,” he said.

Effective principals focus on improving student learning and use time and resources efficiently, Schuldt said. They focus money on student learning as much as possible.

Board President Chris LaFerla said he had come to appreciate the school district more after having conversations with teachers who work in Omaha.