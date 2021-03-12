Council Bluffs principals receive coaching, support

What makes a good principal?
Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary education for Council Bluffs Community Schools, and Julie Smith, chief of secondary education, delivered a presentation on that during the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
A study released recently by the Wallace Foundation found that principals have a strong impact on student achievement, according to board materials.
“The results of this new study are striking, suggesting that the link between leadership and learning is even stronger than we had previously known,” Will Miller, president of the Wallace Foundation, was quoted as saying. “It is difficult to envision an investment with a higher ceiling on its potential return than a successful effort to improve principal leadership.”
Schuldt noted that most elementary teachers impact about 22 students, while a principal may affect as many as 400 students.
“When you think about school principals, that influence is much greater,” he said. “You can look at any successful school, and they have great principals.”
Effective principals focus on engagement with data-driven instruction, establish a productive school climate, facilitate collaboration and professional learning communities and use personnel and resource management processes strategically, board materials stated.
“We really are pleased that that aligns so much with our work,” Schuldt said.
Schuldt and Smith use the following activities to develop effective behaviors in principals, they said. They engage in the following:
• Collaboratively establish leadership goals and action steps with principals
• Coach and monitor changes in leadership behaviors and impact on student achievement
• Monitor the school improvement process
• Facilitate professional development
• Establish collaboration between principals
• Help principals develop a lens of equity to ensure fair, just and nondiscriminatory treatment of all students, the removal of barriers (and) the provision of resources and supports
The district holds professional development for principals monthly, Smith said. She and Schuldt meet with principals weekly to do one-on-one coaching.
“Mark and I go out into the classrooms (with principals) and observe,” she said.
Afterwards, they ask the principals to comment on what they observed.
During the 2017-18 school year, most teachers surveyed said they were not satisfied with the feedback they received from their principals, Smith said. Providing quality feedback became something Smith and Schuldt talk about during their coaching sessions with principals. Now, most teachers say they are satisfied with the feedback they get.
“In secondary, all my principals are in the 60s (percent) or low 70s,” Smith said.
During coaching, the two ask principals whether the feedback they give teachers is showing up in classroom instruction, she said.
Principals also observe classes at each other’s schools and share their observations with each other, Smith said.
Schuldt also talked about how important it is for principals to create a positive school climate.
“A positive climate, you’re going to have people that want to do better work – people that do better work.”
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and everything principals have had to adjust to, the two coaches and the principals still have meetings — only now they’re usually virtual, Schuldt said.
“Principals understand why that’s important — that people do better when they collaborate,” he said.
Effective principals focus on improving student learning and use time and resources efficiently, Schuldt said. They focus money on student learning as much as possible.
Board President Chris LaFerla said he had come to appreciate the school district more after having conversations with teachers who work in Omaha.
“I think we’re doing so many great things,” he said. “I sometimes take it for granted and assume those are happening in other districts, and they’re not.”
“It just kind of amazes me the work that you all do to improve the instruction of our children,” said board Vice President David Coziahr.
Despite the current mild weather, Council Bluffs Community Schools will have to pay more than $200,000 for a new boiler at Bloomer Elementary School.
The school district’s board of education awarded a contract on the purchase and installation of a boiler to Rasmussen Mechanical of Council Bluffs, which submitted a bid of $167,182 plus $34,988 for a new water heater — the lowest combined bids of five.
The board also approved the purchase of a “facilities tractor” — a John Deere 3046R compact utility tractor and attachments — from AgriVision Equipment Group of Pacific Junction at a cost of $54,651.83 — the lower of two bids. The tractor will be paid for with revenue from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
“Our current facilities tractor has a blown head gasket and is old equipment,” board materials stated. “Management is recommending a new tractor which has attachments for snow removal, seeding, a front-end loader, turf tires and front and back blades. We are recommending John Deere, as all our equipment is John Deere and we can use the attachments across multiple pieces of equipment.”
Members approved bids for E-Rate-eligible electronic firewalls from Howard Technology Solutions for $36,066.60 after the E-Rate discount of 85%. The full price without the discount would have been $240,444. Out of six bids, Howard submitted the lowest one that met the desired specifications, board materials stated.
The board also approved the purchase of E-Rate-eligible UPS battery backups from Heartland Business Systems for $2,128.43 after the 85% E-Rate discount. The full price without the discount would have been $14,189.50. Out of 11 bids received, Heartland’s was the lowest that met the posted specifications, board materials stated.
The district had budgeted for both of the E-Rate purchases.