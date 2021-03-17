Council Bluffs Public Library programs for March

Upcoming programs at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.
World Traveler Ken Gibson
Ken Gibson will share a presentation on his travels to Antarctica on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Gibson was able to travel to Antarctica in February 2020, and was the last continent on his “bucket list.” He was on a National Geographic cruise that included seminars on whales, penguins and icebergs, a press release said.
Along with traveling, Gibson has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, backpacked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu and completed an African safari trip to Tanzania.
“(Gibson) ‘likes the newness of going to different places and seeing different things’,” the release said.
People with Disabilities: Then and Now
To honor National Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness (NACCD) month the Council Bluffs Library is presenting “People with Disabilities: Then and Now” by Jim Poehlman.
Poehlman, who is the executive director of Mosaic, will speak on March 22 at 6:30 p.m., and will discuss how caring and providing services to those with disabilities has changed over the past 100 years.
Mosaic is an organization in Council Bluffs that recognizes “people with intellectual disabilities desire and deserve greater independence and closer ties to the community.” Through this program, it helps those with disabilities expand community connections so they are able to create new opportunities in social, volunteer and work areas.
“NACCD month is an opportunity to promote respect for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and to educate others on the spectrum of abilities people with I/DD possess,” a press release from the library said. “For example, some disabilities are visible — a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate — while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye — cognitive challenges that affect the way a person speaks, learns or interacts with others.”
It wasn’t until 1990 that it became illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities.
“Our Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin, whose brother Frank was deaf, was one of the main authors of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which made disability discrimination illegal,” the release said.
Both of these programs will be held in Meeting Room B at the Council Bluffs Public Library. The presentations will also be available to see over Zoom.
These programs are free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132. Masks must be worn at all times in the library.