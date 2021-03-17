Council Bluffs Public Library programs for March

Upcoming programs at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

World Traveler Ken Gibson

Ken Gibson will share a presentation on his travels to Antarctica on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Gibson was able to travel to Antarctica in February 2020, and was the last continent on his “bucket list.” He was on a National Geographic cruise that included seminars on whales, penguins and icebergs, a press release said.

Along with traveling, Gibson has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, backpacked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu and completed an African safari trip to Tanzania.

“(Gibson) ‘likes the newness of going to different places and seeing different things’,” the release said.

People with Disabilities: Then and Now

To honor National Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness (NACCD) month the Council Bluffs Library is presenting “People with Disabilities: Then and Now” by Jim Poehlman.

Poehlman, who is the executive director of Mosaic, will speak on March 22 at 6:30 p.m., and will discuss how caring and providing services to those with disabilities has changed over the past 100 years.