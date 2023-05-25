Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education approved amendments to its 2023-24 academic calendar and 2022-23 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Changes to the calendar will give students, families and staff a full week for spring break for the first time in more than a decade. The last time the district had a weeklong spring break was in 2013, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.

Changes to the 2023-24 calendar besides expanding spring break included moving the Jan. 15 workday to Jan. 2, allowing students to return from winter break on Jan. 3; changing the first teacher workday from Aug. 18 to Aug. 17; making Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day paid holidays; and making April 22 a Remote Learning Day, unless the state restricts those to school cancellations such as snow days.

The Council Bluffs Education Association agreed to move up the first contract day for teachers in exchange for the two additional paid holidays, according to a Memorandum of Understanding.

The revised calendar leaves enough instructional hours to implement three late starts or early dismissals for inclement weather, according to board materials. The district can use up to four inclement weather days for remote learning.

“Now we’re able to have those days within the school year and make room for that weeklong spring break,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

The changes in the budget for the current fiscal year were primarily for compliance purposes, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer.

The budget was amended by $12.96 million to reflect payments that will be made before the end of the fiscal year on construction projects and facilities maintenance, as well as increases in food and supply costs. The district has already received revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and the physical plant and equipment levy, as well as donations toward construction of the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center, to cover the expenses.

“It’s money we had planned to spend, but we’re spending it earlier instead of in the next fiscal year,” Ostrowski said.

Of the $12.96 million, $8.2 million was because of construction of the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center, renovation of the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center and other construction projects, while $4.5 million was due to increases in construction and facilities maintenance costs. An additional $250,000 came from the higher cost of food and supplies for the Nutrition Services Department.

The board voted to hold a public hearing on June 27 prior to its regular meeting to consider extending the Instructional Support Levy for five more years. The levy is already in place, so extending it will not result in a tax increase. The ISL generates about $4.3 million per year for the district, which can be used for any purpose approved for the general fund but not to replace funding intended for dropout prevention, talented and gifted programs, the physical plant and equipment levy, management levy or special education deficit, according to state guidelines.

The board approved seeking a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to offer physical education to high school students daily all semester, instead of every other day all year. This allows students to take additional courses when they don’t have PE. The district has sought this waiver and been approved for it for 13 years. This year the state requires an action plan.

Council Bluffs Schools’ plan is to further develop and expand Diploma Plus One Pathways and focus on pathway selection as part of the Individual Career and Academic Plan. The district will launch biomedical science and aviation science pathways this fall and continue to develop new pathways and work-based learning experiences aligned with student interests, community needs and high-demand jobs that provide a livable wage.

The board approved the appointment of 21 teachers, among other new hires. The hiring process will continue.