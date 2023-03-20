The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education ratified an agreement with the Council Bluffs Education Association on March 14.

The agreement, which will run through June 30, 2024, provides for a 3% raise for teachers and other certified staff, which includes teachers, counselors, librarians, educational media specialists and health services personnel. The agreement includes allocations for supplemental classroom supplies.

The board also approved an early retirement incentive plan only for the 2022-23 school year and for no more than 25 participants. Employees selected by the board will be paid out the remainder of their sick leave, as reflected on the day after the last 2022-23 contract date, at a rate of $75 per day (one day is equivalent to eight hours of sick leave).

To be eligible, an employee must be a regular full-time teacher, administrator or nurse at least 55 years old on the actual date of retirement, must have worked for the school district for at least 20 years and must meet the rule of 88 (years of experience plus age). The candidate must work through the end of the 2022-23 school year and retire no later than June 10, 2023, unless authorized by the board. The employee must not have received a notice concerning termination of their contract, unless the notice is based on reasons related to staff reduction. The person must submit a signed application for the voluntary early retirement plan program in Frontline Central no later than 11:59 p.m. March 31 and be among the first 25 eligible applicants.

The candidate must submit a resignation and request for retirement via email and release of claims form via Frontline Central. Acceptance by the board of an employee’s application will be considered a voluntary resignation and termination of his/her continuing contract. However, if the board does not accept the employee’s application, the employee’s contract will remain in effect.