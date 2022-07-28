Council Bluffs School Board approves pay increase for substitute teachers, holds hearing on Kanesville project

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a pay increase for substitute teachers Tuesday to ensure that the school district remains competitive with other metro-area districts.

The Board raised the daily pay rate for occasional substitutes from $165 to $170 and the rate for long-term substitutes from $175 to $180.

“We’re trying to stay near the top of our (market),” said Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources. “Last year we raised it $10 (per day), and this year we raised it $5. It definitely keeps us near the top in our area.

“Our goal is to cover the classrooms and keep that continuity of instruction going,” he said.

The district has used Teachers On Call to schedule substitutes for the past two years, and the Board voted at its May 24 meeting to continue to do so this year. Besides lining up substitute teachers and paraeducators, Teachers On Call trains the substitutes, completes yearly background checks, manages licensure and covers worker’s compensation and liability for the subs. The substitutes become employees of Teachers On Call and are paid by them, and the district reimburses the service each substitute’s daily rate plus an administrative markup.

Milbourn said he appreciates having the Teachers On Call team to focus specifically on substitutes.

The Board also held a public hearing on a proposed renovation of the former Washington Elementary School, where the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center is currently housed. Kanesville students will attend classes at the Ninth Avenue school building that has been used for the Heartland Family Service Therapeutic School in recent years to clear the way for work at their building. Therapeutic School students will attend the organization’s Omaha program this school year.