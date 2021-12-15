Council Bluffs School Board approves projects at AL, Roosevelt Elementary

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved several facilities projects, including an auditorium upgrade and outdoor classroom at Abraham Lincoln High School, the installation of new HVAC equipment at Roosevelt Elementary School and the installation of security sensors at the high schools and middle schools.

During its meeting Tuesday meeting, members of the board approved a remodel of the entrance to the auditorium and upgrade of auditorium materials at Abraham Lincoln at an estimated cost of just more than $1 million, including contingencies and inflation, according to BVH Architecture.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she felt there was nothing in the hall to draw attention to the auditorium entrance, and the curtains were “old and falling apart.”

“Every year, I’ve said to myself I’m going to do something about the auditorium at A.L.,” she said. “I’m pretty excited about this.”

The entrance will be set off from the hallway with a contrasting dark ceiling and wood slat wall. There will be places for event posters in the wall. New doors will be installed.

“We are interested in creating some drama for this space,” said Matt Wagner of BVH Architecture, who explained the project.

Display cases across the hall will be outfitted with new lighting and a tackable back wall to offer more display options, he said.

Inside the auditorium, wood slats will be added next to the stage, walls will be painted and acoustical panels added, and carpet and curtains will be replaced. Theatrical rigging and lighting will be upgraded, water damage to the ceiling will be repaired and a screen and projector will be installed.

Seats will not be replaced, as that was done during the renovation of the building, Murillo said.

Bids will be solicited on the project immediately, and plans are for the board to select a general contractor on Jan. 18. There will be a long wait for some of the materials, so most of the construction will be done over the summer, Wagner said.

The Board of Education also approved construction of an outdoor classroom in a courtyard next to Abraham Lincoln at a cost of a little more than $139,000, including a 10% volatility contingency, according to an estimate from Jared Olson of HGM Associates.

The outdoor classroom will seat 28-30 students on movable furniture, Murillo said. It will also provide a place for students to eat lunch, if they want to eat outside. Structures would be added to provide some shade.

There are currently no doors into the courtyard, so an entrance would be added to link the space with a corridor inside the building. Ornamental fencing will be installed along the parking lot, and an emergency exit will be added.

Bids will be solicited, and a contract will be awarded by mid-January, with construction starting by mid-March and hopefully wrapping up by mid-April, Olson said.

“We hope to have students out there utilizing this before graduation,” he said.

The HVAC improvements at Roosevelt, which were included in the Master Facilities Plan, will cost an estimated $926,100 -- more than originally expected because of substantial increases in equipment costs during the past nine months, according to Engineering Technologies Inc.

The project will include the following:

• Replacement of 20 heat pumps with new, more efficient heat pumps and updated controls

• Replacement of two heat pumps above the stage and the energy recovery unit that serves the gym

• Replacement of two energy recovery rooftop units with heat pumps and repair of insulation

• Check of geothermal vault drainage and, if needed, installation of new sump pump integrated with controls

• Replacement of four old water heaters with two new ones

The board also approved the installation of six Halo-V2 sensors at each high school and three at each middle school at a cost of $31,000.

The Halo-V2 sensor can detect vape, smoke, THC and noise, according to board materials. It sends an alert to building administrators via text and/or email if it detects these substances or a very loud noise that might be the result of property destruction.

The sensor has been tested for the past 30 days at one set of restrooms at Wilson Middle School.

“They’ve done really well during the pilot at Wilson,” Murillo said.

