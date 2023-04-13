The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a smaller budget for 2023-24 during its meeting Tuesday, along with a decrease in the levy rate.

The overall budget will shrink from the 2022-23 level of $41,541,715 to $40,815,149 for 2023-24, a decrease of $726,566, according to a table displayed by Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson during a public hearing on the budget Tuesday.

The levy rate will decline from $16.25381 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $16.15808 — the lowest it’s been in more than 10 years, a chart showed.

The downsizing reflects a drop in the effective tax base from $2,538,885,154 to $2,509,239,344 caused by a state property tax rollback. In addition, the state restricts the spending authority of public school districts, regardless of a district’s financial position, Wilson said.

“An increase in the property tax levy (would) not increase spending authority,” he said.

The district will be able to use COVID-19 relief funds to help offset general fund expenditures, but 2023-24 is the final year for that, Wilson said.

Unavoidable cost increases include:

Wages and benefits, $2.067 million

Health insurance, $450,000

Student transportation, $156,000

Utilities, $33,000 (estimated)

Other expenditures affected by inflation

The district has identified a series of cost-saving measures:

Staff reductions — the district is reducing staff through attrition, but the total savings won’t be known for a while.

Close Crescent Elementary School, $935,000

Transition away from middle school International Baccalaureate program, $680,000

Replace Chromebooks on a four-year cycle, instead of a three-year cycle, $260,000

Transfer technology and facility repair costs to an insurance policy, $200,000

Reduce summer school days while serving the same number of students, $150,000

Discontinue agreement with National SAM Innovation Project for Time Tracker software, $40,000

In other business, the board approved 3% raises for administrators and for standard employees — those not represented by a collective bargaining unit.