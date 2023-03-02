The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved purchasing a van Tuesday and took care of some other district business.

The 2022 Ford Transit van was requested by the Special Education Department to transport students to educational programs in Omaha and Council Bluffs, according to board materials. The money for the $37,023.26 purchase will come out of the district’s general fund, but the district will receive $5,289 per year for seven years as additional special education spending authority for the purchase.

The van is being purchased from a dealer in Illinois, because area dealers did not have a comparable vehicle in their inventory.

Board members approved 2022-23 and 2023-24 applications to the Iowa Department of Education for a waiver of third- and fourth-year World Language Offer and Teach requirements.

In Iowa, schools are required to offer and teach four sequential units of one world language. However, the Department of Education may waive the third and fourth years of the language requirement if a licensed teacher was employed and assigned a schedule that would have allowed students to enroll in a world language class, the class was properly scheduled and no students enrolled in the class.

The Council Bluffs Community School District annually provides students with the ability to enroll in Spanish 3 and Spanish 4, which are listed in the course catalog annually and available to students during the course registration process. However, students choose a concurrent enrollment option so they can earn college credit.

The board recognized Jenni Degner, a counselor at College View Elementary School, as the district’s licensed employee of the month and Abby Parris, special education paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary School, as its support staff person of the month.

The board gratefully acknowledged and accepted a gift of $1,590 from Grant Novak and a gift of $1,563.81 from Michael Gant through their participation in the Union Pacific Fund for Effective Government PAC Charitable Gift program.