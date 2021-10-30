Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Cynthia Daniels

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has to be counseling available to all students. They need to be able to communicate with support staff the issues the pandemic has caused for them. It’s amazing just how resilient the students have been over this trying time. Parents need to be supportive of the process and help as available at home.

Teachers and support staff have done an amazing job this past year and a half trying to juggle in-person, online, and hybrid teaching. Teachers need to continue to provide an engaging and challenging curriculum.

What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?

It would seem like an easy answer to say a recruitment bonus. Something to entice prospective new teachers to the district. But what about the teachers that have made CBCSD their career already? Don’t they deserve to be given something other than a leather-bound portfolio for 20 years of service? A hire-on bonus can sometimes alienate the teachers that have stayed with the district.

Is there some type of exit interview being conducted with teachers that are leaving? What do they have to say? How about a mentorship program where current experienced teachers help new teachers navigate the new world of teaching? Possibly a bonus to the experienced teacher for being said mentor?

If we focus on retention, maybe we won’t need as much recruitment for hard-to-fill positions.