Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Jared Tripp

Why are you running for school board?

In order to give back to my community. I have a vested interest in the school district as I have two daughters that attend college view (Kindergarten and Second grade). I want to ensure Council Bluffs Schools not only provides a high quality education to the students, but also is an excellent employer.

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?

Kids need structure and normalcy. The best thing the district can do is to ensure the schools are able to remain open for in person learning.

What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?

The district needs to really look at the open positions and determine what factors are either pushing people away or keeping people from applying. Challenge the Status Quo and think outside the box in order to find/keep quality people. Speak with the people that originally held the open positions to learn about the challenges and figure out ways to give more support. People don’t usually just leave a job — the district needs to understand why the positions are open before they can adequately fill them.