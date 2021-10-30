Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Lauren Myers

Why are you running for school board?
I spent 13 years of my life within CBCSD. It helped shape and improve my life. I have no idea where I would be without the educators who taught me, the staff I interacted with, the opportunities I took advantage of, and the community resources I accessed. I want to give back to the district that gave me so much. I want to help support the mission, vision, and goals of CBCSD.
I want to be a voice for students and their families, all the employees of the district, and members of the community. I also want to work to help make sure students are future ready, help students and their families have access to the support they need, support initiatives that have a positive impact on students, their families, district employees, and the community, and build a stronger relationship between the school board and our community.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, especially students. As we move forward, the district needs to remember the challenges that aren’t new to them but have been exacerbated by the pandemic. These challenges include but are not limited to: teacher and staff burnout, students’ mental health needs, and the district’s relationship with our community. Having a district wide plan, a guide for schools, and a committee focused on addressing these challenges will help students recover both emotionally and academically.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
The district is wonderful at recruiting and developing its employees. One thing I’ve noticed that has been challenging for the district especially within the past couple of years and I have heard from the community is employee retention. Whenever an employee leaves the district, it affects students, staff, and teachers who are left behind. Then it branches out and affects our district and our community.
The district needs to discover the key factors to why this is happening and address them. Employees will work in schools and in districts where they are fairly compensated, treated with respect, have a sense of belonging, and have their voices heard. They can do this through having a labor/management committee. The committee should consist of district officials and union members. It should also occur on a regular basis so both parties can discuss ongoing issues and problems and have a chance to resolve them.