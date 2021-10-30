Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Lauren Myers

Why are you running for school board?

I spent 13 years of my life within CBCSD. It helped shape and improve my life. I have no idea where I would be without the educators who taught me, the staff I interacted with, the opportunities I took advantage of, and the community resources I accessed. I want to give back to the district that gave me so much. I want to help support the mission, vision, and goals of CBCSD.

I want to be a voice for students and their families, all the employees of the district, and members of the community. I also want to work to help make sure students are future ready, help students and their families have access to the support they need, support initiatives that have a positive impact on students, their families, district employees, and the community, and build a stronger relationship between the school board and our community.

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?