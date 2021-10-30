Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Patrick Peters

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?

It goes without saying that this is a major issue that school districts across the country are currently facing. As we begin to recover from this pandemic and move forward, I feel it’s especially important to be aware of what other efforts are being made in other school districts, and what is working or not working for their communities.

For our students to be able to recover emotionally and academically from this pandemic, we as a district need to make sure that our students have access to the necessary resources in their school to begin to recover. This could potentially involve revising what we deem an acceptable ratio of counselors to students in each of our schools and increasing the amount of time that counselors spend in classrooms at all levels.

On the academic side of the question, this could involve revising the ratio of teachers and paras to students as well, which could possibly lead to either hiring more teachers or also using more substitute teachers and paras to partner in classrooms with teachers.