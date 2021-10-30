Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Patrick Peters

Why are you running for school board?
Growing up in Council Bluffs, I come from a long line of Council Bluffs Community School District graduates. I’m the middle child of six kids, and all six of us graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. My dad and his three siblings graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. My daughter, Eleanor, starts preschool next year and she’ll be the start of a third generation of Peters kids to attend schools in the district.
Being in such a big family sometimes made things difficult, but at some of our most crucial times, the Council Bluffs School District was there to help my family with free and reduced school lunches, reduced cost drivers ed, reduced cost after school care, and a community of teachers, staff and administrators who were always available to reach out and help us through our schooling and postgraduate experience. I don’t know what we would have done without all of the help and support that the Council Bluffs School District offered us.
As I’m transitioning from a former student in Council Bluffs Schools to a parent in Council Bluffs Schools, I want to ensure that my daughter Eleanor, my son Andrew, and all of the kids and families in our community have as positive an experience in the school district, or better, as the experience my family and I had. The most effective way I figured to do that is to roll up my sleeves and get involved in the school district, which is why I’m running for Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
It goes without saying that this is a major issue that school districts across the country are currently facing. As we begin to recover from this pandemic and move forward, I feel it’s especially important to be aware of what other efforts are being made in other school districts, and what is working or not working for their communities.
For our students to be able to recover emotionally and academically from this pandemic, we as a district need to make sure that our students have access to the necessary resources in their school to begin to recover. This could potentially involve revising what we deem an acceptable ratio of counselors to students in each of our schools and increasing the amount of time that counselors spend in classrooms at all levels.
On the academic side of the question, this could involve revising the ratio of teachers and paras to students as well, which could possibly lead to either hiring more teachers or also using more substitute teachers and paras to partner in classrooms with teachers.
I also think utilizing mental and emotional health resources that are in our local community by connecting with other local businesses and health centers can be an effective way to help ensure that all of our students have access to the necessary resources to recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
I believe that if we want to attract and retain the best teachers and staff in the area, we need to make sure that all employees of the district feel heard by their school board and represented by their community and school district. From talking to teachers, counselors, former principals and current school board members in the area (both in Council Bluffs and across the river in Omaha), one of the larger issues that I was hearing over and over was that teachers and staff currently don’t feel like they have a voice and often don’t feel supported by their school district.
One of the most tangible things that I think we can do to help educators and staff feel heard and represented is to re-think how employment contracts are negotiated, and what topics can be negotiated between the school board and the district’s educators and staff.
Currently in the district the only topic that is guaranteed to be negotiated between the school board and district employees is wages. Council Bluffs is the only district in the area to limit what can be negotiated to this degree, meaning that items such as health benefits, vacation days, allotted plan time, staff shortages, or anything else that isn’t tied directly to wages isn’t discussed or negotiated between the school district and its employees.
I believe the school board should change this so that these topics are marked mandatory and are allowed to be discussed and negotiated over the contract negotiation period.
I don’t think that this change alone will completely fix the issue of retention in the school district. I believe that this change can start to move in the right direction though and help educators and staff in the district start to feel that they have a voice and are represented by their school board and community.