Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Robin M. McDaniel

I am running for school board because I’d like to see changes in the way things are decided within the board. Too many times, things are changed within the system and parents, teachers, and caregivers are not prepared for the change. There seems to be a lack of communication when changes are implemented and the reasoning behind the changes are not expressed. We are all in this together, and we should be all be working toward a common goal. We can’t do that if only a few of us know the goal. I think we need more transparency and way more communication to our stakeholders in the community we serve.

Well, the definition of recover is to return to a normal state of health, mind, or strength. Although the pandemic isn’t quite over, it seems like we are on the backside of it. The uncertainty is emotionally stressful for children. They need to be reassured that things are going to be okay, and they need taught ways of coping with constant change and uncertainty. There are resources the district can utilize that can assist with this. I do believe we have some emotional learning incorporated into most grades currently, but it’s not directly related to the pandemic. A good first step would be an evaluation on how the students feel and get to some specific issues they have. This would allow us to gauge a need and focus on helping them work through it. Since the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program is already being taught, it would be easy to address these issues through that medium.