Council Bluffs School Board candidate Q&A: Robin M. McDaniel

Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I’d like to see changes in the way things are decided within the board. Too many times, things are changed within the system and parents, teachers, and caregivers are not prepared for the change. There seems to be a lack of communication when changes are implemented and the reasoning behind the changes are not expressed. We are all in this together, and we should be all be working toward a common goal. We can’t do that if only a few of us know the goal. I think we need more transparency and way more communication to our stakeholders in the community we serve.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
Well, the definition of recover is to return to a normal state of health, mind, or strength. Although the pandemic isn’t quite over, it seems like we are on the backside of it. The uncertainty is emotionally stressful for children. They need to be reassured that things are going to be okay, and they need taught ways of coping with constant change and uncertainty. There are resources the district can utilize that can assist with this. I do believe we have some emotional learning incorporated into most grades currently, but it’s not directly related to the pandemic. A good first step would be an evaluation on how the students feel and get to some specific issues they have. This would allow us to gauge a need and focus on helping them work through it. Since the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program is already being taught, it would be easy to address these issues through that medium.
The academic recovery is a little more complex. The students had a lag in their learning the last 12 weeks of the 2020 school year. To make this up, teachers at the next grade level will have to review curriculum that was missed before moving on. There will have to be routine monitoring of this ‘recovery’ period to make sure all students make it up, but I do believe it can be done. If students are quarantined at any time, they should have access to remote learning. I know the current board wants to make remote learning only for students that have exceptional grades, but I don’t think we should shut out a student that is forced to stay home at no fault of their own. Remote learning has its faults, but students need to stay engaged and feel included, and it’s the next best thing to being there.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
Retaining employees is not rocket science, it’s basically respecting and appreciating the foundation of the district. Try to picture a school with no instructors, maintenance personnel, or how about a shout out to our lunch ladies. We need these employees to be a district. Paying them a fair wage is probably the first item on the list in retaining an employee. The more work you pile on and don’t compensate for adds to their list of reasons to leave.
Another way we can reduce turnover is to evaluate management. I’m talking about the principals and superintendents that run the schools. If there is high turnover in a certain school, that is reason to investigate further. Sometimes employees leave and they don’t want to say the real reasons why. They want to leave amicably because they need that positive reference on their resume. The board needs to at least rule out the possibility it could be a superior that thinks poorly of or looks down on their subordinates. Also, hire the right people.
There is also an array of pre-employment tests that help determine if a potential employee would be a good fit for the position. You can find out a candidate’s personality traits and their goals from these tests, and that information makes better hiring decisions.
I have learned in my years of working in corporations that recruitment happens through current employees. If you have happy employees that are proud of where they work, they will be telling everyone they know when a position becomes available. Positive reviews on sites like Glassdoor and Indeed that say there is a good work/life balance, and fair pay are good indicators that the culture would be a happy one.