Council Bluffs School Board hires architects for Kanesville project

Changes are coming to the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center.

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved a contract with architectural firm DLR Group to perform design work for a renovation of of the center, located at the former Washington Elementary School on Scott Street and Kanesville Boulevard.

Principal Todd Barnett said the work will be a boon for the school.

"We're happy that the investment in our building will create a more modern and accessible environment for our students and staff," he said. "We have a very close-knit and positive culture here at Kanesville, and this update will only enhance our school community."

Payment will be 10% of the cost of the renovation -- which would be about $292,124, based on preliminary estimates -- plus structural scanning and other fees for a total of $330,124, according to the agreement.

The project will include relocating the main entrance to the doors on the southwest corner of the building, relocating offices to that area and creating a secure entryway that funnels visitors through the office, Project Manager Darrel Meyer said during the Board of Education’s meeting. A room on the lower level will converted into a cafeteria, and some elementary classrooms will be moved.

A new elevator will be installed inside the building and the lower level of the south stairway will be widened, Meyer said. Because the three-story building has levels between floors, the elevator will have doors on both ends to serve each level. New restrooms will be added, and existing restrooms will be made handicap accessible.

“There were some big ADA issues with the building,” he said.

Barnett said he's glad those are being addressed.

In addition, the mechanical system will be updated and electrical outlets will be added throughout the building, according to Board materials. Upgrading the HVAC system was already on the master facilities plan, Meyer said in response to a question from a board member. Drainage issues will also be addressed.

The interior of the facility will receive new flooring and paint, and a new teacher’s lounge will be created, Meyer said.

“We tried to keep moving walls to a minimum,” he said. “What we’re doing will be fairly generic.”

Outside, the parking lot across the street will be repaved, sidewalks will be repaired and a new retaining wall will be constructed. Brick will be repaired, as needed, and new landscaping will be added.

“It’ll have a much better impact to the community when we do that,” he said.

An estimated $418,000 would be spent on furnishings and movable equipment. Permits, testing, building commissioning and other fees would bring the cost to $3,788.869. A 10% contingency would be added, along with an escalation factor of 11.25% for inflation. With project management fees and other expenses, the total estimated cost would be $4,887,937.

Design work is expected to be finished by July 22, and bids will be collected in August, Meyer said. Plans are for a construction contract to be awarded in September. Construction will take place from September 2022 to July 2023.

Board member Jill Shudak asked where students would be moved to during construction.

Students will be moved during the second semester of the 2022-23 school year, but where they will go is still being worked out, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“It is going to be kind of a stressor, but it’s much better than having the kids in the building while they’re working,” she said.

