The Council Bluffs Community School District is seeking bids on two expensive repair projects officials hope can be completed this summer and is partnering with the City of Council Bluffs on another.

The Board of Education held a public hearing on the repair projects before its meeting Tuesday night.

One is to repair the roof at College View Elementary, which has developed “numerous leaks,” according to Board of Education materials.

“Materials used when the building was constructed in 2011 have deteriorated, causing water infiltration into the building,” a printed explanation stated. “The original architect, (Beringer Ciaccio Dennell Mabrey), has agreed to assist us in addressing this issue without charging us fees for their labor. BCDM estimates the total project cost will be between $220,000 and $260,000.”

The repairs will require replacing the building’s cornices with brick masonry, board materials stated.

If all goes as planned, the board will award a contract during its March 14 meeting, construction will start on May 30 and reach final completion by Aug. 18. The project will be paid for with revenue from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.

Repairs are also needed to the Kirn Middle School track, which has “numerous holes” and other problems, according to board materials.

Cracks in the track are getting wider, and drains stick up above ground level — which could be a tripping hazard, said Jared Olson of HGM. Part of an access path needs to be replaced with new asphalt and the rubber on the track needs to be replaced, he said.

HGM Associates has written up specifications for the work, and the cost of the project is estimated at $550,000, including HGM’s fees. Payment will come from revenue from the school district’s PPEL fund and the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.

The plan is for the board to award the project during its March 28 meeting, work to begin in June and completion to be reached by Aug. 4.

In other business, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Council Bluffs for paving work along Avenue F next to the new Early Learning Center. The district had budgeted for handicap accessible walkways across Avenue F from the Early Learning Center, but found out the city was planning to repave the street. Rather than to try to schedule two contractors to do overlapping projects, the district will reimburse the city for adding the walkways to its contractor’s work.

The city project will include reconstruction of Avenue F from Eighth Street to Ninth Street, with new roadway, sewers, water lines and sidewalks in the city right-of-way. The cost of the walkways for the school district is estimated at $80,500, but the district will reimburse the city based on the actual cost.