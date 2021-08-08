 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs School Board seeks applications for vacant seat
Council Bluffs School Board seeks applications for vacant seat

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is now accepting applications from residents of the school district interested in serving a short term on the board.

A vacancy was created by the resignation of board member John Minshall, effective July 30. The person selected by the board would be appointed later this month to serve until after the Nov. 2, 2021 school board election.

“We are seeking candidates who are knowledgeable about the school district and board service and who are willing to give of their time in service to our school community,” Board President Chris LaFerla said.

Minshall said he will be moving to a home just outside the district. The board accepted his resignation during its July 27 meeting. His daughter, who will be entering third grade, will continue to attend school in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Minshall was elected in 2017 in a five-way race for three at-large seats. His term was to expire on Nov. 2.

A subcommittee of the board will review the applications, conduct interviews of finalists and recommend an appointee at the Aug. 24 school board meeting, LaFerla said.

The application form is available on the district’s website at cb-schools.org and at the Educational Service Center, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 1600. Those interested are asked to complete the application questionnaire and return it to the district office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

