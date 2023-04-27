The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education will hold a hearing on an amended budget for the current year on May 23.

“This is an annual process that we go through each year,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“Iowa state law is if we’re going to, by any function code, exceed the budgeted amount, we have to do an amended budget,” said Dean Wilson, chief financial officer. “It’s really a compliance issue.”

The board voted to move summer meetings from the second Tuesday of the month to the fourth Tuesday — its usual schedule during the summer, when it only meets once a month.

In other business, the board:

• Approved agreements with Green Hills Area Education Agency for a school-based interventionist program and other services for the 2023-24 school year.

• Voted to purchase Chromebooks from CDW-G at a cost of $455,070.

• Approved the purchase of 6-12 World Language instructional materials from Wayside Publishing at a cost of $236,827.29.

• Approved preschool agreements with community partners St. Albert Catholic School and the Charles E. Lakin YMCA.

• Approved an agreement with West Central Community Action to provide Head Start services to 60 eligible children with reimbursement from WCCA through a Head Start grant.

• Approved special education contracts with outside providers.

• Approved the appointment of six teachers and the resignation or retirement of 32 certified staff.