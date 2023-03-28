Crescent Elementary School will close at the end of the current school year.

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously during its meeting Tuesday to close the school and adjust the boundaries so Crescent students will fall into the Lewis & Clark and College View Elementary School attendance areas. Students will have the opportunity to visit those schools this spring. The district will provide information to families about their student’s newly assigned school.

“I’m sad for the district,” Michelle Hargens, Crescent Elementary parent, PTO member and city councilwoman said after the meeting. “A budget can always be worked out, and to take it out on Crescent — that’s not right.”

Regarding the district’s effort to sustain the Project Lead the Way program at Crescent, she said, “You knew this program was going to be too expensive. You knew it was going to be beginning teachers.

“But it isn’t over,” Hargens said. “This just makes us fight harder.”

Many passionate advocates for the school spoke during the public hearing that preceded the regular board meeting.

Shawn Shea, a longtime advocate, said the focus seemed to be on enrollment, and yet the district did not want to bus more students from Council Bluffs to Crescent to even out the numbers when they were asked. He said he has talked to Superintendent Vickie Murillo several times and feels not all of his questions were answered.

“I really think you need teachers in Council Bluffs and you can’t fill those unless you close Crescent,” he said.

“I am not in favor of closing our school,” Crescent Mayor Chuck Hildreth said. “I love our kids.

“I got blindsided by this,” he said.

Hildreth retraced the history of the school and said Crescent built it, but a decade later merged with the Council Bluffs Community School District because the state said it had to merge with someone.

“It’s not fair to the parents or the kids not knowing from year to year whether the school’s going to be open or closed,” he said. “Crescent gave Council Bluffs the school — I want it back.”

Hargens said she had read that experts think the earliest schools will bounce back from the pandemic is 2025. She said under Iowa law, the superintendent and board have the right to keep a school open if it is impractical to meet enrollment requirements.

As far as cutting jobs, she said, “How about starting with administration? It seems to me several of those jobs could be combined.”

Hargens said she did not feel the school district did as much as it could have to help Crescent.

“I will work right along with you and our community to get enrollment up,” she said. “Money issues never go away. Memories last forever.”

Brian Shea, former mayor of Crescent and current member of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, said business in town are doing well now. He noted that Crescent went through a flood, as well as a fire.

“The 2011 flood wiped out most of the homes on the river bottom,” he said. “We lost all of those families.”

Shea added that new housing is being developed, which is attracted new residents.

“Every time there’s a house for sale, it goes fast,” he said. “We are aiming for something out there, and we are working.”

At the larger schools, students will have more access to services such as TAG, special classes, counseling and interventions, the district said. They will still have “excellent learning environments” with class sizes that match district averages.

Students will have the option to transfer to other schools in the district. However, transportation to schools outside their attendance area will not be provided.

Crescent Elementary staff members will be offered similar positions elsewhere in the district.

District administrators will try to arrange for community use of the school facility.

The district gave the following reasons for closing the school:

• Less than half of the K-5 students in the Crescent attendance area attend the school.

• Despite efforts by the school district and the community to increase enrollment over the past five years, it has fallen from 85 to 64 students.

• The cost to educate students at Crescent Elementary is $13,811 per pupil — 47% more than the $9,386 average for district elementary schools.

• The district can save $935,000 by closing the school.

The school has been through a series of challenges. The building, which did not have a sprinkler system at that time, was gutted by fire in the wee hours of July 8, 2006 after an arsonist broke in and ignited the blaze. Inspectors found that all of the contents were ruined, but the structure was still sound. On Aug. 22, 2006, the school board voted to rebuild the school, with the intention of attracting students from outside its attendance area. After considering several options, the board decided to have the students attend Washington Elementary while the work was being done.

The facility was rebuilt, updated and expanded by 16,000 square feet. The gym and student health area were enlarged, a new media center and computer lab were added and a new HVAC system installed. A portable classroom that had been used was eliminated. The reconstruction ended up costing almost $2 million, with insurance covering about half of that. The school was rededicated on Aug. 12, 2008.

At first, the school did gain students. Enrollment when the school reopened in fall 2008 was about 127 — up from 108 during the 2005-06 school year. One reason was that 25 students from other schools in the district transferred to Crescent. But between 2008-09 and 2016-17, the enrollment peaked at 125 in 2010-11 and averaged only 106. In 2016-17, it dropped to 85 students. First and second grades were combined in one classroom, and fourth and fifth in another.

On Jan. 24, 2017, then-Superintendent Martha Bruckner recommended that the board close the school, saying it was only “half full.” Students were to be sent to Lewis & Clark and teachers would have had the option to go there, also. At least one was planning to retire. But on Feb. 28, 2017, the board voted 5-2 to keep it open.

The Alliance for Crescent Elementary, also called the Crescent Community School Alliance, held meetings that spring and worked on ways to promote the school and convince families in new housing developments south of town to send their children to Crescent. In spring 2017, 30 students who lived in the Crescent attendance area were going to other schools in the district. Another 27 students were open-enrolled to other districts (mostly Underwood).

That fall, as Superintendent Vickie Murillo took the reins, they met with her and discussed ways to attract more students. An effort to recruit students to attend a proposed preschool at the school was unsuccessful, and a campaign to raise start-up costs fell short.

The district’s goals were to increase enrollment, increase student, parent and community engagement and make the school available for community use after school hours. When Superintendent Vickie Murillo came to the district in fall 2017, officials began meeting with Alliance members and developed some action steps, said Mark Schuldt, supervisor of elementary education. The school became a participant in Project Lead the Way, a STEM education program.

“It was the only school in the district that had that program,” he said. “All the students had access to it. We ran that up until the pandemic started.”

However, as teachers trained for the program left, new teachers had to be trained, Schuldt said. None of the teachers who were there when he started six years ago are still there.

Murillo also saw to it that the school had its own principal, instead of one shared with another school, as had previously been the case.

“She thought it was important that we have a principal on site every day,” Schuldt said.

The school’s first full-time principal, Janine Crain, actively tried to recruit more students by talking to parents who lived in the Crescent attendance area but were sending their children to other schools, Schuldt said.

“She called all of those families and asked them, ‘why not Crescent?’,” he said. “She did that a month before kindergarten roundup every year for the first two years.”

The district also intended to start a preschool at the school to more fully utilize the building, Schuldt said. Officials held preschool screenings for two years.

“We need to have six students to have it there, and we were unable to get six students to go there,” he said. “We were only able to get three.”

The district moved the Virtual Academy production to the school during the pandemic, Schuldt pointed out. The smaller class sizes made it easier for teachers to teach both the on-site students and those watching online.

“We chose Crescent because we thought it would be a great way to attract people to the school,” he said.

Out of the 122 kindergarten through fifth grade students who live in the Crescent attendance area, 51 attend Crescent Elementary, 41 go to other schools in the district and 30 open-enroll out of the district, Schuldt said.

“Less than 50% of all K-5 children in the attendance area attend Crescent School,” he said. “The class sizes are the smallest in our district.”