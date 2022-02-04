Council Bluffs School District approves larger wage increases for CWA members

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved an immediate jump in wages for specialized special education paraeducators and an increase for other employees represented by the Communication Workers of America for the 2022-23 school year.

The wages are part of a multi-year agreement ratified by CWA members and then by the Board of Education. The union represents 288 paraeducators, preschool teacher assistants, office workers and health, library and technology associates, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.

“We are very proud of the agreement and our continued collaboration with the CWA,” Milbourn said. “We hope these increases honor the challenging and important work our CWA employees engage in each day as they serve students. We also recognize that competitive wages assist in recruiting and retaining qualified team members.”

Under the agreement, specialized special education paraeducators received a 15% increase in their base wages effective Feb. 1, according to board materials.

“The increase in wages for specialized paraeducators for the remainder of this school year was a result of reevaluating the position’s essential duties, as well as market comparisons,” Milbourn said.

“They are having some challenges in hiring people into the (specialized) classrooms,” said Bonnie Winther, CWA representative. “Because they need to attract people into those positions, they asked if they could start that in February. We’re all in favor of giving people the wages they deserve.”

Winther said she didn’t think other employees minded people in those positions receiving the larger, immediate raise.

“People realize that those classrooms are tough,” she said. “The other staff could put in to go into one of those, if they wanted to.”

Beginning July 1, 2022, all other CWA workers will see a 7% increase in base wages, and the specialized special education paras will receive a 2% increase (on top of the 15% implemented this month). They received a 2.25% increase for the 2021-22 school year.

Winther said members were “very pleased” with the wage increases.

“I think the wage increases were very good, because wages have fallen behind,” she said.

All CWA employees will receive a 2% wage increase for the 2022-23 school year.

Besides base wages, there were a few adjustments in compensation for longevity with the district, Milbourn said. The longevity compensation rewards employees who have been employed full time for the district continuously for at least five years. Employees with more than five but less than nine years of continuous, full-time service receive an additional 65 cents per hour, and the rate climbs several more times to reach a maximum of $1.50 per hour for those who have been continuous, full-time employees of the district for more than 21 years.

Winther said workers would like to see some language restored to the contract that was “stripped” after the Iowa Legislature changed the laws regarding negotiating with public employees in 2017. Public employers are no longer required to bargain on anything except wages.

The next time the CWA negotiates with the school district administration will be in fall 2023, she said.

In other business, the board:

• Resolved to request $3,156,387 in spending authority from the School Budget Review Committee for drop-out prevention and at-risk services for the 2022-23 school year

• Resolved to request $213,196.50 in state relief funds from the SBRC for increased enrollment in the Statewide Voluntary Preschool program in the 2021-22 school year. The amount requested matches the amount of funding the SBRC has said the district is eligible to receive.

• Resolved to request $2,647.90 in spending authority for a district student attending Woodward-Granger School District for special education services

• Resolved to request $61,808.88 in spending authority for special education administrative costs for overseeing Heartland Family Service and Children’s Square USA.

