Council Bluffs School District ponders fate of Madison Campus property

The fate of Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus has yet to be determined.
The school district bought the former Target store and parking area from Dearborn Properties in December 2018 for $1.9 million so Kirn and Wilson Middle School students could attend classes there while their buildings were being renovated. Officials said using an alternate site as a school during the projects would save time and money and there would be several possible uses for the facility after that.
In public meetings on Aug. 16, 2018 at Kirn and Wilson, Superintendent Vicki Murillo said the district intended to retain ownership of the satellite facility for programs officials wanted to expand or relocate, such as the career-technical education program or the alternative learning program.
The district paid Prairie Construction a little more than $4 million to remodel the former retail store, with most of the money coming from the general obligation bond issue approved by voters on Sept. 11, 2018. That was also the source of the funding used to renovate the two middle schools. The bond issue cost the owner of what was then identified as an average home -- one appraised at $120,000 -- $31 per year in additional property taxes.
In the Aug. 16, 2018 meetings, Murillo said the district would use the bonding capacity it had left in the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax fund to “buy down” the amount of the bond issue.
“If it’s extended, we would look at trying to buy that down further,” she said.
The Iowa House overwhelmingly approved a bill during its 2018 session to extend the SAVE tax through 2049, but the Senate’s version of the bill never made it to the floor. A bill designating 30% of the SAVE revenue to property tax relief passed in 2019.
Now, both middle school projects have been completed, and the district is trying to decide whether to have additional remodeling done on the facility to make it suitable for other purposes or to sell it and use the money for construction of the district's new Early Learning Center or other needs.
The district distributed a ThoughtExchange survey to staff and families Wednesday to collect feedback on what should be done with the property.
• The district could remodel the building and move its central offices to that location instead of continuing to pay to lease space in the Omni Centre Business Park and using some of the space for professional development, copying and a mailroom. Converting the facility for this purpose would cost $4 million to $5 million, according to information in the survey. In addition, the building is expected to need a new roof within 10 years, it stated. This would not use all of the building’s 95,000 square feet of space.
Several other ideas surfaced in responses to the ThoughtExchange, which had been completed by 430 people as of midday on Thursday.
• Many participants favored moving the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center to the Madison Campus, saying those students deserve a nice facility, too. A few suggested moving both Kanesville and district offices to that building.
• Some said it should be sold and the money used for the Early Learning Center.
• A few respondents thought it should be used as a third middle school, saying the two current middle schools have too many students.
More responses are expected, and more information will be released by the school district in the coming days and weeks.