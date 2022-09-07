Council Bluffs School District seeks volunteers for district committees

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is now accepting applications from residents of the school district interested in getting involved by serving on one of five district committees, including:

Career and Technical Education Advisory

Facilities

Finance

Policy Review

School Improvement Advisory

The committee form is available on the district’s website. Persons wishing to be considered for a committee appointment are asked to complete the application questionnaire and return it to the district office by Sept. 20. The Board of Education will confirm appointments on Sept. 27.

CTE Advisory CouncilThe Career and Technical Education Advisory Council is a representative group of individuals whose experience and abilities represent a cross section of a particular occupational area. The primary purpose of the local program advisory council is to assist educators in establishing, operating and evaluating programs that serve the needs of students and to provide expertise pertaining to rapidly changing trends and technological advancements in business and industry. The committee meets once in the fall and once in the spring. Additional meetings may be scheduled throughout the school year by career clusters.

Facilities (six-year term)The purpose of the Facilities Committee is to serve in an advisory capacity to the administration of the district in areas affecting the facilities and physical resources of the district, provide input to and evaluate as an unbiased party programs and projects presented by the administration, and assist the administration in supporting the mission and the goals of the school district, referencing Board Policy 701, which is Fiscal Planning and Business Operations. The committee meets up to four times per year.

Finance (six-year term)The purpose of the Finance Committee is to advise the administration as requested on financial matters relating to the mission and goals of the school district referencing the 700 series of district board policies, Non-instructional Operations and Business Services. The committee meets one to two times per year.

Policy Review (five-year term)

The purpose of this committee is to annually review at least one-fifth of the district policies to help make sure they accurately reflect Iowa Code and accurately, clearly and concisely reflect the current and best practice in the district. The committee makes recommendations on policies to the Board of Directors. The committee meets four to six times per year between January and May.

School Improvement Advisory (five-year term)

The School Improvement Advisory Committee meets requirements of Iowa Code, section 280.12(2). The purpose of this committee is to annually review district data and make recommendations to share information with the board regarding major educational needs, student learning goals, long range goals and harassment or bullying prevention goals or programs. The committee meets two to three times per year.